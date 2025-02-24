QCP Capital: Bybit Incident Has Minimal Impact On Crypto Prices And Implied Volatility, ETH Shows Resilience

In Brief QCP Capital noted that just two days after the $1.4 billion Bybit hack, crypto prices and implied volatility have shown minimal reaction, highlighting the market’s growing maturity.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital released its latest market analysis, noting that only two days have passed since the $1.4 billion hack of the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, yet cryptocurrency prices and implied volatility have shown minimal reaction. This price stability reflects the growing maturity of the market since the FTX collapse in 2022, particularly within the cryptocurrency credit market.

Bybit’s prompt securing of a bridge loan to cover the liquidity shortfall during this critical period highlights the resilience of the lending market and the abundant liquidity available. This sector has steadily rebounded since 2022, experiencing a notable surge ahead of last year’s US Presidential election.

As the cryptocurrency industry matures, every aspect—ranging from custodial and security solutions to corporate governance and transparency—has strengthened with each crisis. In fact, Bybit’s ability to manage over $6 billion in withdrawals following the largest cryptocurrency hack to date can be viewed as a sign of confidence rather than a setback for the exchange.

Despite Bybit’s weekend purchasing activity helping ETH remain stable, risk reversals now suggest concerns over potential downside risks heading into March. Meanwhile, the hacker—believed to be the North Korea-backed Lazarus Group—now holds 0.42% of the total ETH supply, making them the 14th largest ETH holder.

QCP Capital raises key questions: Will the hacker liquidate their holdings, and what are the implications for ETH’s future?

Ethereum Faces 4.33% Decline, While Crypto Market Cap Drops By 12%

As of the latest update, ETH is trading at $2,670, experiencing a decline of over 4.33% in the past 24 hours. The coin reached a low of $2,668 and a high of $2,837 during this period. Ethereum saw $56.63 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. Its market dominance is currently at 10.4%, according to data from Coinglass.

CoinMarketCap reports that the global cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by over 12.06%, now standing at $3.12 trillion, reflecting the broader market downturn. Coinglass data also indicates that more than $191 million was liquidated in the past 24 hours, contributing to the ongoing market volatility.

As the week began, a sense of caution took hold among traders and investors, mainly due to Bitcoin’s price retreating to the $95,000 range. ETH, SOL, and XRP followed suit, seeing price declines of 1%-5%, mirroring the movement of Bitcoin. Additionally, the memecoin market also entered the red zone, with prices slipping across the board.

