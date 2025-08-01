Puffer Finance Announces UniFi AVS Upgrade With Sub-10ms Execution, Enhanced Security, And Economic Alignment

In Brief Puffer Finance has upgraded its UniFi AVS system to deliver sub-10ms execution, validator-backed security, and economic alignment for Ethereum rollups via real-time preconfirmations.

Liquid restaking protocol Puffer Finance announced the upgrade of its Puffer UniFi AVS system. Developed on Eigenlayer, Puffer UniFi AVS introduces sub-second execution and economic alignment for rollups using validator-backed gateways and real-time preconfirmations.

The system includes a registry that facilitates sub-10 millisecond transactions for any OP-based rollup and is currently backed by over $13 billion in restaked ETH, with plans to expand support to other rollup architectures in the future.

Preconfirmations have increasingly become the standard mechanism to scale rollups by enabling real-time execution and aligning economic incentives.

Puffer UniFi AVS features Layer 2 execution preconfirmations, millisecond-level transaction speeds to accommodate high throughput demands, and mechanisms for economic alignment between rollup operators and Ethereum proposers.

Execution preconfirmations differ from inclusion preconfirmations by offering a more reliable user experience and stronger assurances, guaranteeing that transactions are executed precisely at the user-defined state—for instance, confirming swaps at the exact price submitted.

Puffer UniFi AVS Sets New Standard For Secure, Low-Latency Transactions And Protocol-Level Economic Alignment

Puffer UniFi AVS represents the initial implementation of the collateral-backed Gateway architecture originally developed by the Gattaca team. Through the integration of block fragments, referred to as “frags,” the system is capable of reducing transaction latency to below one millisecond, depending on the specific configuration of each rollup.

In terms of security, Puffer UniFi AVS is positioned to function as the primary registry for preconfirmation gateways. To uphold the integrity of preconfirmations, validators restake ETH as a commitment to delegated execution. As of now, over 7% of Ethereum validators—equating to approximately $12 billion in ETH—have participated in the protocol, indicating a trend of increasing adoption.

The system also facilitates economic alignment at the protocol level through customizable fee-sharing arrangements involving preconfirmation providers (gateways), Ethereum proposers (validators), and rollup operators. This fee distribution model is programmable and can be tailored by rollup teams while remaining grounded in Ethereum’s decentralized validator infrastructure.

Puffer Finance is a decentralized protocol operating on EigenLayer that expands Ethereum’s staking framework by incorporating liquid restaking functionality. The platform permits users to stake ETH and obtain pufETH tokens, which serve as representations of their staked holdings and can be utilized across multiple decentralized finance applications. This model allows participants to generate returns from Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake consensus while also gaining access to supplementary rewards via restaking mechanisms, all without sacrificing the liquidity of their assets.

