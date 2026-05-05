Polygon Wallet Adds Private USDC And USDT Transfers With Enterprise-Grade Privacy

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Polygon Labs launches shielded stablecoin payments via its wallet, enabling private, non-custodial USDC and USDT transfers with zero-knowledge proofs for institutional-grade privacy.

Polygon Labs has introduced shielded stablecoin payments within its digital wallet, now supporting USDC and USDT transfers through a new “Privately Send” feature. The mechanism routes transactions through Hinkal’s shielded pool rather than using conventional on-chain transfers, offering an added layer of confidentiality for users.

The system leverages zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that conceals the sender, recipient, and transaction amount from public blockchain observers while ensuring the validity of each transfer. Polygon Labs confirmed that every private transaction undergoes Know Your Transaction (KYT) screening prior to execution. The protocol operates on a non-custodial basis, meaning funds remain under the control of the user throughout the transfer process.

According to the announcement, this launch addresses a longstanding limitation in blockchain payments: the lack of privacy compared with traditional financial infrastructure. Standard public blockchain transactions expose the identities of both parties and the amounts involved, which can present operational risks for institutional users. Banks, corporate treasuries, and payment teams typically rely on confidentiality in daily operations, a feature not previously available on public blockchains. By incorporating shielded transactions into its wallet, Polygon Labs aims to offer similar confidentiality without sacrificing the speed or cost advantages of on-chain settlement.

The implementation is a collaborative effort with Hinkal, a privacy protocol that manages the cryptography behind each transfer. Hinkal’s shielded pool ensures that transactions are verified without revealing sensitive information. This design enables private stablecoin transfers at a scale suitable for enterprise use, combining Polygon’s low-cost, fast network with enhanced privacy protections.

For developers building on the Polygon network, the new feature can be integrated into applications with minimal additional infrastructure. Any app using the Polygon wallet can enable private transfers, providing end-users with the option to send stablecoins confidentially. For organizations handling payroll, vendor payments, internal fund movements, or settlement between counterparties, this update presents an alternative to public blockchain transparency while retaining operational efficiency.

Every stablecoin transfer on a public chain broadcasts who sent it, who received it, and how much moved.



For a business moving money, privacy is paramount.



We just launched private payments on Polygon. Here's how it works. pic.twitter.com/8MQpEXHnwh — Polygon | POL (@0xPolygon) May 4, 2026

Bridging Blockchain Efficiency And Institutional Privacy With First User-Facing Shielded Payments

The introduction of shielded payments reflects broader efforts to reconcile the speed and accessibility of blockchain with the confidentiality expectations of institutional finance. Conventional banking processes obscure transaction details but are slower and often more expensive than digital ledgers. On-chain systems, in contrast, offer rapid, low-cost settlement but historically lacked privacy. The new functionality seeks to bridge this gap, making stablecoin transactions on Polygon more suitable for enterprise operations.

Polygon Labs indicated that this release marks the first user-facing privacy tool for its wallet, with further privacy-related initiatives planned for future rollout. These developments are part of a wider strategy to embed privacy as a core capability across the broader digital finance ecosystem.

The update represents a step in expanding blockchain adoption among institutional users by offering confidential, non-custodial, and verified stablecoin transfers without the transparency limitations of standard public ledgers.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

