Polygon Launches sPOL To Unlock $3.6B And Boost Rewards For Stakers

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Polygon launches sPOL, a native liquid staking token unlocking POL liquidity, boosting DeFi use and returns, and giving stakers a share of priority fees.

Polygon, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling platform, has introduced a native liquid staking token known as sPOL, aimed at increasing capital efficiency within its ecosystem and improving returns for token holders. The launch is positioned as an important development in the network’s staking infrastructure, particularly given the scale of currently locked assets.

More than 3.6 billion POL tokens are staked across the network, yet only an estimated 4–5% of that supply is considered liquid and actively utilized in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This imbalance has highlighted a large pool of underutilized capital.

The introduction of sPOL is intended to address this inefficiency by enabling stakers to unlock the value of their staked POL without forfeiting staking rewards. As a native liquid staking token developed by Polygon Labs, sPOL allows users to maintain staking positions while simultaneously deploying their assets in DeFi protocols. In addition to standard staking rewards, participants are also eligible to receive a share of priority transaction fees generated on the network, potentially enhancing overall yield.

The token has undergone security audits conducted by ChainSecurity and Certora, and its launch has been supported by initial liquidity measures. Polygon has allocated 10 million POL from its treasury to seed liquidity on the first day, with plans to increase this figure to a total of 100 million over time. Liquidity pools for sPOL are already active on Uniswap V4, ensuring immediate accessibility and avoiding delays often associated with market-driven liquidity formation.

Expanding Staking Efficiency And Network Incentives

This development coincides with broader efforts by Polygon to revise how priority fees are distributed. A recent proposal aims to direct a larger portion of these fees toward POL stakers, aligning incentives between network participants and validators. The introduction of sPOL is presented as part of this wider initiative to ensure that economic value generated by network activity is more effectively shared with those contributing to its operation.

From a functional perspective, sPOL is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing staking mechanisms. Users who are already staking POL can migrate their positions into sPOL through the Polygon staking portal without interruption to rewards. New staking deposits automatically generate sPOL tokens in return. The token initially maintains a one-to-one exchange rate with POL, which increases over time as rewards accumulate, meaning the value per token rises rather than the token balance itself.

Once obtained, sPOL can be freely utilized across DeFi applications, including liquidity provision and collateralization, while retaining underlying staking benefits. Holders also have the option to redeem sPOL for the original POL plus accrued rewards at any time.

The launch reflects Polygon’s response to a fragmented liquid staking landscape, where third-party solutions have historically imposed fees ranging from 5% to 16%. Compared to Ethereum, where approximately 30% of staked ETH is liquid, Polygon’s lower adoption rate has underscored the need for a more integrated and cost-efficient alternative.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

