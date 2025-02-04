AggLayer v0.2 Upgrade Goes Live On Mainnet, Enhancing AggLayer’s Security Foundation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief AggLayer has announced the launch of pessimistic proofs on its mainnet as part of the v0.2 upgrade, marking a significant step toward enabling the protocol to securely support a multistack future.

Decentralized protocol AggLayer announced the launch of pessimistic proofs on its mainnet as part of the AggLayer v0.2 upgrade, marking another step towards enabling the protocol to support a multistack future securely.

With this upgrade, the protocol offers greater flexibility for a broader set of chains, allowing those with varying security mechanisms to connect through AggLayer. Previously, only chains built with Polygon CDK could securely connect to the network. Additionally, chains that do not utilize zero-knowledge (ZK) execution proofs are now available on the testnet and are preparing for the mainnet launch, thanks to the new upgrade.

The AggLayer v0.2 release brings two essential features: the ability to connect chains with different security models and enhanced safety for cross-chain interoperability.

Pessimistic proofs play a crucial role in ensuring that no chain can withdraw more funds than it has deposited into the unified bridge. By treating all chains with suspicion, regardless of their underlying security models, the pessimistic proof enhances safety for all chains connected through the bridge.

The pessimistic proof is the key to cross-chain security and the path for Agglayer to become truly stack agnostic.



It’s a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) designed to ensure the cryptographic security of cross-chain transactions within the Agglayer ecosystem.



💡 We call it… — Agglayer (※,※) (@Agglayer) February 3, 2025

When a chain connects through AggLayer, it joins other chains on a unified bridge linked to Ethereum, which is already operational on the mainnet. This bridge enables users to send fungible assets across different chains without relying on wrapped or synthetic assets. The pessimistic proof provides a cryptographic guarantee that facilitates this connection without requiring additional trust assumptions, ensuring secure and seamless interoperability between chains.

The pessimistic proof enables AggLayer to maintain a minimal and flexible design.

Thanks to the pessimistic proof, multiple chains can safely unify through AggLayer. AggLayer generates the pessimistic proof by gathering three key pieces of information: ensuring chains update correctly, confirming that chains manage their internal accounting accurately, preventing a chain from attempting to withdraw tokens it doesn’t possess, and verifying that all chains have performed accurate internal accounting. This method allows AggLayer to carefully monitor each chain, ensuring that no chain withdraws more from the bridge than it has deposited. As a result, chains that do not follow proper protocol pose a risk only to themselves and not to the broader aggregated network. Most importantly, the pessimistic proof model supports AggLayer’s goal of becoming truly stack-agnostic.

AggLayer Unveils Plans To Become Multistack

The aggregated blockchain design combines the strengths of both monolithic and modular approaches to scaling. Ultimately, the AggLayer aims to offer a unified framework for secure and atomic interoperability across diverse blockchains.

AggLayer functions as a decentralized protocol with two main components: a common bridge and a ZK-powered mechanism that ensures cryptographic safety for smooth cross-chain interoperability. With the security provided by ZK proofs, chains connected to AggLayer will retain their sovereignty and modularity while also benefiting from the streamlined user experience typical of monolithic chains.

In the spirit of transparency and public development, AggLayer has revealed that its v0.3 release, scheduled for the end of Q1, will introduce full multistack capabilities. This update will allow EVM-compatible chains to connect with and through AggLayer.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson