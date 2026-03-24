Playnance Unveils Democratic Social Gaming Protocol As GCOIN Holder Base Surpasses One Million

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Playnance has introduced a decentralized social gaming protocol built around GCOIN that rewards user participation and enables a community-driven, on-chain ecosystem where activity generates value.

Playnance has unveiled what it describes as the first Democratic Social Gaming Protocol, presenting a new framework for decentralized, participation-based digital economies. In contrast to conventional platforms that derive revenue from user engagement, the model is designed to enable participants to earn protocol-based rewards connected to overall network activity.

Built around GCOIN, the protocol seeks to redefine the structure of social gaming ecosystems by aligning users, partners, and token holders within a unified economic system. The approach emphasizes active participation, positioning the community as an integral component of the ecosystem rather than as passive users.

Where traditional platforms typically extract value from user interactions, the Playnance model distributes economic activity across the network. Participants can engage in the growth of the system through protocol-level mechanisms, supporting a transition toward decentralized entertainment frameworks and expanding on-chain integration within the global social gaming sector.

Protocol Design And Ecosystem Expansion

The system combines elements of Web2 usability with Web3 infrastructure, allowing users to interact through a familiar interface while operations are executed on-chain. According to the model, transparency and verifiable fairness replace centralized control, and all activity is processed through GCOIN, linking user engagement directly to network functions and economic outcomes.

This structure is reflected in the platform’s staking activity, which reports over 1.3 billion GCOIN staked and a rewards treasury exceeding 58 million GCOIN. As participation increases, the rewards pool expands, reinforcing a mechanism in which network activity contributes to potential distributions.

“Today, we are introducing a new protocol that redefines the rules of the social gaming industry,” said Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance in a written statement. “For decades, the gaming industry was built to profit from players. We are changing that with a community-first protocol as its core. We are leading a global shift toward a decentralized, fair, and transparent entertainment economy. This marks the beginning of a new era,” he added.

The protocol is already active through Playnance’s Be The Boss program, which includes more than 3,000 partners operating gaming environments within the network. These partners have collectively generated over $2.3 million, contributing to more than $5.3 million in total ecosystem earnings. The model supports a creator-driven structure that enables operators to build and scale their own platforms while contributing to overall ecosystem activity.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

