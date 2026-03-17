Playnance Launches GCOIN Staking To Strengthen Long-Term Engagement In Web3 Entertainment

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Playnance has launched GCOIN Staking on its PlayW3 platform, enabling token holders to lock GCOIN, earn ecosystem-driven rewards, and support long-term growth and sustainability in the Web3 entertainment economy.

Playnance, a Web3 infrastructure company developing the expanding GCOIN ecosystem, has launched GCOIN Staking, a new program aimed at promoting long-term participation within its Web3 entertainment economy. The initiative is now live on PlayW3, the primary Web3 social gaming platform of the Playnance ecosystem, and saw 250 million tokens locked within hours of launch.

The launch provides GCOIN holders with an opportunity to engage directly in the ecosystem through staking and to earn rewards distributed via the platform ahead of the upcoming GCOIN Token Generation Event scheduled for March 18. The program is designed to reinforce the economic layer of the Playnance ecosystem while encouraging token holders to commit to longer-term participation.

Under the staking program, GCOIN holders can lock their tokens to receive ecosystem-driven rewards, promoting sustained token alignment, reducing circulating supply through voluntary locking, and supporting the overall sustainability of the GCOIN token economy. Participants can stake tokens through smart-contract staking pools, with a minimum requirement of 1,000 GCOIN, across four lock durations of six, nine, 12, and 18 months, with longer lock periods receiving higher reward weights. Rewards begin accruing 24 hours after activation and can be claimed at the end of the staking period, while early withdrawal remains possible with forfeiture of accumulated rewards.

GCOIN Staking To Empower Community And Drive Long-Term Growth In Web3 Entertainment

“Staking allows our community to grow together with the Playnance ecosystem,” said Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance, in a written statement. “As adoption expands, GCOIN holders can take a more active role in the network’s long-term evolution, participating in the ecosystem through staking rewards,” he added.

The program links users’ rewards directly to ecosystem activity rather than relying on fixed emissions or inflationary mechanisms. Rewards are distributed through an allocation tied to ecosystem operations, including platform products and services. As the ecosystem expands and more users participate, revenue generated by the platform flows back to stakers, aligning incentives between platform performance and user rewards.

GCOIN underpins a growing Web3 entertainment economy that spans social gaming, prediction markets, and trading environments. Playnance is advancing a structural shift toward decentralized entertainment economies, integrating the global entertainment industry on-chain and powered by GCOIN. Through the staking program, community members can contribute to the ecosystem’s long-term development while promoting stability and sustainability across the Playnance network.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

