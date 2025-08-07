Pharos Network And Morpho Join ForcesTo Launch Native Lending Infrastructure For Real-World Assets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pharos Network has partnered with lending platform Morpho to deploy native lending infrastructure on its mainnet, aiming to establish institutional-grade, capital-efficient credit systems for real-world asset finance.

Layer 1 blockchain Pharos Network, which specializes in real-world asset finance, has formed a partnership with lending platform Morpho, which currently holds over $9 billion in total deposits. The collaboration will result in the deployment of Morpho’s native lending infrastructure on the Pharos mainnet. This integration represents an initial phase in establishing institutional-level lending capabilities within the on-chain RWA sector.

By incorporating Morpho, Pharos aims to introduce capital-efficient lending mechanisms with isolated risk exposure across its RWA vaults. This structure is intended to support more adaptable credit markets for liquidity providers and asset originators. Morpho’s role as the primary lending infrastructure for Pharos further aligns with its broader RWAfi strategy, involving other ecosystem participants such as Ant Digital, R25, and Gauntlet. The partnership will offer modular, transparent tools for credit risk assessment and lending, accessible to both decentralized finance participants and traditional financial institutions.

Laying Transparent And Capital-Efficient On-Chain Credit System

“For us, working together with Morpho is about building trust and composability at the core of RWAfi,” said Wish Wu, CTO and Co-Founder of Pharos, in a written statement. “By integrating Morpho’s lending infrastructure directly into our mainnet, we’re laying the foundation for a more transparent and capital-efficient on-chain credit ecosystem. It enables us to support complex, institution-grade lending strategies while preserving the modularity and openness that define DeFi,” he added.

“Deploying natively on Pharos allows us to continue extending Morpho’s trusted lending infrastructure into the real-world asset space, following initial successes in areas like private credit and tokenized stocks,” said Kirk Hutchison, New Chains Growth at Morpho, in a written statement. “Pharos’ vision for RWAfi aligns with our commitment to transparent and scalable credit systems. Together, we are creating a powerful infrastructure for structured lending products, better risk pricing, and more accessible yield opportunities across both institutional and retail markets,” he added.

Morpho’s protocol is set to support Pharos’ forthcoming vault launches and capital deployment mechanisms. Initial implementations will center on institutional-grade vault structures, integrated with Pharos’ infrastructure for credit modeling, liquidity coordination, and asset custody. The native integration is structured to maintain composability with Pharos’ current systems, facilitating advanced testing of real-world asset yield mechanisms, onboarding methodologies, and capital allocation algorithms.

Pharos Network is designed to unify Web2 and Web3 assets and liquidity. Founded by the former leadership of AntChain, led by Alex Zhang, the team includes pioneers from Ant Financial, Microsoft Research, and Stanford, with deep backgrounds in blockchain infra, formal verification, and ZK systems. The team built the infrastructure for Alipay and Asia’s largest BaaS platform.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson