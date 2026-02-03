Pharos Launches $10M RealFi Incubator With Draper Dragon And Lightspeed Faction

In Brief Pharos Network has launched a $10 million builder-focused incubator, Native to Pharos, to support early-stage teams developing scalable, real-world asset-focused DeFi applications and accelerate growth within its on-chain financial ecosystem.

Pharos Network, a Layer 1 blockchain engineered to support large-scale real-world asset deployments, has unveiled Native to Pharos, a builder-focused incubator program backed by over $10 million in funding aimed at accelerating innovation within its on-chain financial ecosystem.

The initiative targets early-stage teams developing decentralized financial applications and infrastructure on Pharos, with a focus on bridging real-world assets, DeFi, and blockchain infrastructure. Partners supporting the program include Hack VC, Draper Dragon, Lightspeed Faction, and Centrifuge.

Selected participants in the incubator will gain access to technical mentorship, strategic guidance for product development and scaling, and connections to investors and ecosystem collaborators.

The program provides developer-friendly, AI-assisted tools to simplify integration and optimize efficiency while supporting long-term growth, helping teams establish sustainable businesses that contribute to Pharos’s broader financial ecosystem.

“Pharos is committed to building a thriving RealFi ecosystem and empowering builders who share our vision,” said Wish Wu, co-founder and CEO of Pharos, in a written statement. “The Pharos Incubator is designed as a full-spectrum partnership, offering mentorship, technical resources, go-to-market support, fundraising guidance, and access to financial and legal expertise. Our goal is to help teams succeed while fostering collaboration across the broader Pharos community,” he added.

Hong Kong Cohort For RealFi Incubator To Accelerate High-Performance DeFi Projects

The first recruitment drive for the incubator will launch in Hong Kong, where Pharos will host cohort activities in partnership with Web3Labs and Consensus as part of GWDC, the city’s first large-scale Web3 hackathon.

The program’s inaugural cohort will prioritize projects that leverage Pharos’s core architecture, including native deep parallel execution and a modular, compliance-aware design optimized for real-world assets. Teams building decentralized spot and perpetual exchanges, tokenized yield and vault infrastructure, and prediction markets tied to real-world outcomes are particularly sought after.

Through this incubator, Pharos aims to attract developers creating high-performance financial applications that require low latency, composability, and scalable on-chain execution.

By combining technical support, capital, and ecosystem access, the program seeks to accelerate the deployment of production-ready financial protocols and drive the expansion of Pharos’s on-chain RealFi ecosystem.

