Perplexity Launches ‘Personal Computer’ Mac App, Bringing Always-On AI Agents To Local Systems And Cloud Workflows

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Perplexity launches “Personal Computer” Mac app running autonomous agents across 20+ AI models, enabling continuous cross-app workflows, file access, and controlled AI-driven task execution.

Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine developer, has announced the rollout of “Personal Computer,” a new Max-tier Mac application designed to run autonomous and semi-autonomous agents across more than 20 frontier AI models, enabling interaction with native applications, file systems, and the company’s Comet browser on a continuous basis.

According to the announcement, the system extends the orchestration capabilities of Perplexity’s “Computer” framework directly onto the user’s device. The application is designed to operate across local files, installed software, external connectors, and web-based environments, allowing it to execute multi-step and ongoing workflows that extend beyond single prompt-based interactions. The company describes the product as a more personalized orchestration layer that blends local computing resources with cloud-based execution in an integrated structure aimed at balancing productivity and security.

The release reflects a broader conceptual shift in how computing systems are defined. Historically, the term “computer” has evolved from describing a human role, to large-scale centralized machines, and later to personal desktop devices. Each phase has been associated with increased proximity between users and computational capability. The current transition, according to the framing provided, involves AI systems taking on a more active role in managing tasks across applications rather than functioning as passive tools awaiting direct input.

For several decades, personal computers have primarily functioned as environments where users manually navigate between applications, files, and browser tabs. Task completion has typically required sustained user coordination across multiple interfaces, with responsibility for tracking context and sequencing actions resting entirely with the individual.

The new model introduced by Perplexity is positioned as a shift away from that structure. Instead of relying solely on user-driven execution, the system is designed to interpret objectives, break them into structured steps, and execute them across the relevant tools where data and actions reside. This includes local storage, communication tools, productivity software, and web services, all treated as part of a unified operational environment.

A core component of the product is its ability to integrate multiple input and execution layers into a single orchestration system. The application is designed to run continuously, allowing persistent workflows that do not require repeated manual initiation. Use cases described include organizing large file systems, managing task lists, and comparing local documents with external web data to support decision-making processes.

Today we're releasing Personal Computer.



Personal Computer integrates with the Perplexity Mac App for secure orchestration across your local files, native apps, and browser.



We’re rolling this out to all Perplexity Max subscribers and everyone on the waitlist starting today. pic.twitter.com/kxgFQFo7BB — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) April 16, 2026

Always-On Agent Architecture, Cross-Application Execution, And Controlled Automation Framework

The system is also designed for persistent availability on hardware such as Mac mini devices, where it can remain active around the clock. Tasks can be initiated remotely from mobile devices or other access points, with the system maintaining continuity across sessions. This structure is intended to support workflows that require long-running execution or constant monitoring across different environments.

In practical operation, the system can access task lists, interpret priorities, and execute related actions across connected applications such as email, messaging platforms, and local file directories. It can also restructure disorganized data environments, including file systems, by generating organized hierarchies and renaming conventions intended to improve usability and retrieval efficiency.

Perplexity has also emphasized controlled execution and user oversight mechanisms. The system is designed to maintain transparency over actions taken, with users able to monitor processes in real time and intervene when necessary. Security architecture includes sandboxed file operations, auditable action histories, and reversible changes, reflecting an approach that treats autonomous execution as a supervised process rather than an unchecked automation layer.

The rollout of Personal Computer for Mac is initially limited to subscribers on the highest service tier, with access being expanded progressively through a waitlist system as deployment scales.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

