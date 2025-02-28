PancakeSwap Ends MancakeSwap Alliance Citing Evolving Market Conditions

In Brief PancakeSwap announced the discontinuation of the MancakeSwap DEX due to changing market conditions and difficulties in establishing a strong product-market fit.

Decentralized exchange (DEX), PancakeSwap announced the discontinuation of the MancakeSwap DEX after thorough evaluation. The decision, made in collaboration with the MancakeSwap team and The Kitchen, was driven by evolving market conditions and challenges in achieving a strong product-market fit.

Despite this outcome, PancakeSwap emphasized its ongoing commitment to innovation within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. While MancakeSwap will not proceed as originally planned, PancakeSwap remains focused on exploring new opportunities to enhance its ecosystem and deliver value to its users.

Dear Mancakers,



First off, we want to thank you all for sticking with us through thick and thin. It's been an incredible ride – nearly a full year since we first announced MancakeSwap's affiliate program.



At the start, the energy was high, with plans for the first affiliate… — MancakeSwap 💪 (@MancakeSwap) February 28, 2025

MancakeSwap: A PancakeSwap Affiliate Fork Operating On Mantle

MancakeSwap, commonly referred to as “Mancake,” was an affiliate fork of PancakeSwap and operated on Mantle network, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, aiming to combine efficiency with enhanced user experience.

Supported by both PancakeSwap and Mantle Network, it was envisioned as an all-in-one platform where users could trade, earn, and participate in various DeFi activities within a secure and user-friendly environment. The project prioritized seamless interactions and reliability, aligning with the broader goal of improving decentralized finance accessibility.

According to its roadmap, since launch, MancakeSwap had introduced its testnet, established a landing page and community, submitted a PancakeSwap affiliate proposal, conducted marketing campaigns, and completed a smart contract audit. Planned initiatives included the MAN token generation event, an airdrop, and a public launch, among other developments.

PancakeSwap is a DeFi ecosystem that enables users to trade cryptocurrencies, stake tokens, participate in governance voting, and earn rewards through farming and lotteries. Recently, it has announced the expansion of its support for Orbs-powered protocols, dLIMIT and dTWAP, to additional blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Linea, and Base. Previously available on BNB Chain, this expansion enhances the platform’s advanced trading capabilities, allowing for improved order execution across multiple ecosystems.

