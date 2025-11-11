Outset Data Pulse Report: Direct Visits Account For 54% Of Crypto-Native Traffic, With Tier-1 Publishers Capturing 82%

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Outset PR’s Q2 2025 report reveals that crypto-native media remain resilient and concentrated in South Korea and Japan, while AI, localized platforms, and community-driven strategies are shaping crypto news consumption.

Public relations agency focused on the cryptocurrency, Web3, and AI sectors, Outset PR published a new Outset Data Pulse report combining Similarweb traffic data, the agency’s own proprietary analysis, and anonymized survey responses from cryptocurrency media professionals across East and Southeast Asia, offering an in-depth overview of the region’s crypto media landscape.

In its latest analysis of Asian cryptocurrency media trends for the second quarter of 2025, Outset PR presents a detailed picture of the evolving landscape, comparing crypto-native platforms with mainstream outlets across traffic, engagement, and regional distribution.

The report shows that crypto-native sites collectively recorded 102.10 million visits, with traffic largely stable across April, May, and June, and a near-even split between sites experiencing growth and decline.

In contrast, mainstream crypto-related media saw a total of 744.10 million visits, but only 17.65% of outlets grew, indicating broader cooling in general finance coverage. Analysts suggest that language proximity and loyalty contributed to the resilience of crypto-native traffic, while international mainstream platforms struggled to gain traction, with community channels delivering faster and more localized updates.

Traffic concentration remains pronounced at the top tier, with 18 leading outlets accounting for over 80% of crypto-native visits.

Prominent platforms include Coinpan, Coin Readers, BlockMedia, BloomingBit, TokenPost, CoinPost, Pintu, Cointelegraph Japan, Coinness, and ODaily. Tier two outlets, numbering 19, contributed around 12% of traffic, while long-tail publishers, focused on specialized niches such as AI tokens, decentralized finance (DeFi), regulation tracking, and early-stage ecosystems, made up just over 6% of visits.

Survey responses indicate that smaller blogs that survived and grew over the past year prioritized language-specific SEO and consistent publishing schedules.

Crypto Media In Asia: South Korea and Japan Lead Traffic As AI, Localized Platforms, And Regulatory Clarity Drive Engagement

Other findings show that regionally, South Korea and Japan dominate crypto-native traffic, accounting for approximately 70.8% of visits, while Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea together contribute over 60% of mainstream crypto-related traffic in Asia.

Analysis of traffic sources shows that direct visits drive the majority of crypto-native engagement, followed by organic search, with social platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Facebook serving as key distribution channels. AI-driven discovery is emerging as an influential factor, accounting for roughly 0.58% of crypto-native traffic and demonstrating the growing importance of structured content optimized for model visibility.

Meanwhile, user engagement patterns reveal that AI adoption and localized media continue to shape the ecosystem. VIP users interact more directly with platforms, leveraging AI tools to inform real-time trading, while general users often rely on pre-suggested queries for learning and exploration.

Editorial trust remains a critical factor, with Japan and South Korea enforcing stricter regulatory compliance, while Southeast Asian markets rely on self-governance and ethical standards to guide sponsorship and investment disclosure.

Key growth drivers in Q2 include sustained attention on AI and real-world asset tokenization narratives, regulatory clarity in Japan and South Korea, and the engagement advantage of community-driven, localized media. Overall, the report illustrates how AI integration, regional media strategies, and community-centric approaches are reshaping cryptocurrency news consumption and engagement across Asia.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

