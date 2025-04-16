Outlier Ventures And LifeX Ventures Unveil Inaugural Cohort For Post Web Base Camp Accelerator Program

In Brief Outlier Ventures, in collaboration with LifeX Ventures, has unveiled the inaugural group of startups selected for its Post Web Accelerator program, including Alias, Datai, Depinsim, and more.

Web3 accelerator Outlier Ventures, in collaboration with LifeX Ventures, has unveiled the first group of startups chosen for its newly launched Post Web Accelerator program—a 12-week initiative designed to support early-stage founders operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. This program reflects a growing interest in blending decentralized infrastructure with advanced AI capabilities, aiming to nurture innovative solutions that bridge the two fast evolving sectors.

“We created the Post Web Base Camp for a new kind of founder — those bold enough to build where interfaces end and intelligent systems begin,” said Katie Lundie, Post Web Accelerator Lead at Outlier Ventures. “These eight teams are laying the foundations of that future,” she added.

Participating startups in this program are not merely exploring the possibilities of AI; instead, they are actively developing foundational infrastructure for a future internet where autonomous systems perform tasks, manage transactions, and collaborate with minimal human intervention. Their focus areas range from decentralized telecommunications and AI-driven financial protocols to interoperable identity frameworks, signaling a broader transformation in the internet’s architecture as machines increasingly become its primary operators.

The 12-week accelerator offers these early-stage ventures a comprehensive support system tailored to the convergence of AI and Web3. In addition to an initial capital investment of $150,000 and the potential to receive up to $350,000 in follow-on funding, the program provides strategic mentorship and expert guidance. Founders engage with specialists from Outlier Ventures and external industry leaders, gaining critical insights into decentralized technologies, business models, and token economies. This initiative also connects participants to a global network of investors, developers, and innovators, giving them the tools and relationships necessary to grow and succeed beyond the scope of the accelerator itself.

With the evolution of the internet toward an era where AI agents increasingly manage interactions with data, digital assets, and protocols on behalf of users, a new technological foundation is required—one that prioritizes privacy, understands user intent, and is inherently modular. This transition goes beyond improving user-facing applications; it calls for the creation of backend systems that can support autonomous operations at scale. In this context, the work being done by these startup teams focuses not on visible interfaces but on the underlying infrastructure that will enable this emerging machine-driven internet. The Post Web Accelerator distinguishes itself as the first program specifically designed to nurture and guide founders who are building at the intersection of AI and decentralized technologies.

The inaugural group of startups selected for the Post Web Base Camp Accelerator Program reflects a diverse and forward-looking approach to the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. Each team is developing tools and infrastructure aimed at shaping the internet’s next phase, where autonomous systems and user-owned networks become standard. Among them is Alias, a platform designed to let creators build immersive, AI-driven entertainment experiences without the need for coding, led by professionals with experience at TikTok, YouTube, and Disney. Datai is developing a decentralized data layer to supply AI agents and blockchain applications with reliable information. Depinsim is working on a decentralized telecommunications protocol to deliver free mobile internet, prioritizing user ownership of connectivity. Duffle introduces a new financial layer where cultural content, digital assets, and finance converge, without requiring technical Web3 knowledge. Fiet Protocol builds on Uniswap v4 to improve the efficiency of fiat-to-stablecoin exchanges, with a focus on supporting users in emerging economies. LootMogul is leveraging AI influencers and agents to reshape fan engagement in global sports, supported by partnerships with the NBPA and a16z. NettyWorth provides decentralized lending tools powered by AI credit scoring and modular SDKs that integrate easily with games and applications. Lastly, Open Format acts as a collaborative AI assistant for Web3 communities, helping organizers coordinate, analyze, and reward their members more effectively.

This accelerator marks an important step forward in Outlier Ventures’ Post Web thesis, which envisions a future internet shaped not by polished user interfaces but by systems specifically designed for autonomous agents to operate and interact. Within this framework, the emphasis shifts from centralized platforms to modular, composable architectures that allow for seamless integration and collaboration between technologies. Rather than relying solely on conventional user experience design, this new model prioritizes incentive alignment, enabling systems where machine agents can coordinate, transact, and make decisions in ways that reflect user intent while reducing the need for direct human input.

