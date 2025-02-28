Orderly Integrates Berachain To Enhance Access To Omnichain Liquidity

In Brief Orderly has integrated its omnichain infrastructure with Berachain, enabling projects within the Berachain ecosystem to access cross-chain liquidity, improving efficiency and market depth.

Decentralized liquidity protocol, Orderly announced that it has integrated its omnichain infrastructure with Berachain, a Layer 1 blockchain that operates on an innovative Proof-of-Liquidity consensus model. This collaboration allows projects within the Berachain ecosystem—including decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and perpetual trading protocols—to seamlessly tap into extensive cross-chain liquidity, enhancing efficiency and market depth.

“Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity model represents an evolution in blockchain consensus, directly aligning network security with DeFi liquidity,” Orderly Co-Founder Ran Yi stated in a written announcement. “Integrating Orderly’s omnichain liquidity layer adds the final piece to the puzzle, empowering Berachain projects to rapidly go from zero to one. With endless liquidity and a reliable trading infrastructure in place, Berachain builders can focus entirely on creating innovative applications that users will love,” he added.

Developers building on Berachain can now utilize Orderly’s liquidity infrastructure by integrating an SDK, granting access to a unified order book that consolidates liquidity from multiple blockchains. This system, supported by over 20 professional market makers—including Wintermute and Riverside—ensures deep liquidity and minimal price slippage, enhancing the trading experience for decentralized finance (DeFi) participants.

Orderly’s infrastructure is compatible with a variety of both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle, and Solana. By integrating with Berachain, Orderly expands its commitment to supporting emerging high-performance blockchains early in their development, providing DeFi projects and traders with efficient cross-chain liquidity solutions.

Berachain has quickly gained momentum following its launch, largely due to its unique Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, which ties validator incentives directly to liquidity provisioning. With this integration, projects within the Berachain ecosystem can leverage Orderly’s omnichain order book, eliminating liquidity fragmentation and creating a more seamless and efficient trading environment.

Orderly: Providing Foundational Liquidity Infrastructure For Seamless Cross-Chain Trading

Orderly provides the foundational infrastructure for seamless trading across multiple blockchains, enabling a permissionless liquidity layer that aggregates deep, unified liquidity into a single order book. Supporting major networks such as Solana, Sonic, Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, Optimism (OP), and Polygon, Orderly grants traders and exchanges access to over 100 markets through its integrated trading framework.

Recently, Orderly announced the expansion of its chain-agnostic infrastructure to Sonic, an EVM Layer 1 blockchain. This integration brings Orderly’s omnichain order book to Sonic, offering developers and users improved cross-chain liquidity, streamlining trading, and enhancing accessibility within the network.

