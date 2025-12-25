OpenLedger Partners With Unstoppable Domains To Launch .openx: An Identity Framework For Autonomous AI

In Brief OpenLedger and Unstoppable Domains have launched the .openx top-level domain to provide AI systems with standardized on-chain identities, enabling automated payments, verifiable outputs, and transparent participation in the Web3 economy.

OpenLedger, a blockchain-based network focused on developing economic infrastructure for AI, reported a collaboration with Unstoppable Domains to introduce .openx, a new top-level domain intended to support on-chain activity within emerging AI-driven markets.

The .openx framework is positioned for environments in which AI systems function as independent economic entities that depend on data, models, and contributors whose roles require clear attribution, compensation, and accountability. Unlike conventional domain structures created primarily for individuals and static websites, .openx is designed specifically for AI models, datasets, and autonomous agents that must establish identity, process payments, and verify the origin of their outputs.

As a Web3-native domain, each .openx address is directly linked to OpenLedger’s payment and attribution infrastructure, allowing AI agents to operate through human-readable identifiers, receive automated compensation, and generate verifiable records of activity without dependence on lengthy wallet addresses, API credentials, or centralized service providers.

“The AI economy today is built on invisible labor and broken incentives,” said the OpenLedger team. “Models generate enormous value, but contributors rarely receive credit or compensation, and users have no way to verify how outputs are produced. The .openx domain introduces an identity layer designed to make AI systems accountable, attributable, and economically transparent by default,” they added.

Establishing Standardized Identity And Economic Infrastructure For AI Systems On-Chain

OpenLedger and Unstoppable Domains announced that the .openx top-level domain will provide AI systems with a standardized identity to operate within the on-chain economy.

As autonomous AI agents increasingly conduct transactions, interact with APIs, and coordinate across protocols, a clear digital identity becomes essential infrastructure. The .openx domain allows AI models and agents to receive automated payments for their activities, document the sources of their knowledge through transparent records, and maintain a single identity across blockchains and applications.

This system also enables seamless integration with decentralized marketplaces for compute, data, and AI services. By combining OpenLedger’s on-chain attribution framework with Unstoppable Domains’ Web3 naming system, the partnership seeks to establish .openx as a core standard for AI operations that prioritize trust, transparency, and economic fairness.

“Unstoppable Domains was built to give ownership and identity back to users,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains, in a written statement. “With .openx, that philosophy extends to AI systems themselves, creating a domain layer where agents, data providers, and developers can interact economically without centralized intermediaries,” she added.

The .openx domain is designed to serve AI agents performing autonomous tasks, facilitating trades and negotiations, as well as model developers who publish inference endpoints with integrated monetization. It also supports data networks that need verifiable attribution and contributor rewards, along with protocols and enterprises incorporating AI into on-chain operations. While autonomous agents represent one use case, OpenLedger and Unstoppable Domains emphasize that .openx is primarily intended as foundational infrastructure for a transparent AI economy, where outputs can be verified, contributors are fairly compensated, and trust is maintained through code rather than reliance on external assurances.

