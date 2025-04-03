en en
News Report Technology
April 03, 2025

OpenAI Releases PaperBench Benchmark To Assess AI’s Ability To Replicate Research

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 03, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 03, 2025

In Brief

OpenAI introduced PaperBench, a benchmark designed to assess AI agents’ ability to replicate state-of-the-art AI research as part of its Preparedness Framework.

OpenAI Releases PaperBench Benchmark To Assess AI's Ability To Replicate Research

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI introduced PaperBench, a benchmark designed to assess AI agents’ ability to replicate state-of-the-art AI research as part of its Preparedness Framework. 

The benchmark requires agents to replicate 20 papers from ICML 2024 Spotlight and Oral sessions, starting from scratch, including understanding the contributions of the papers, building a codebase, and executing experiments. To provide an objective evaluation, OpenAI is developing rubrics that break down each replication task into smaller sub-tasks with clear grading criteria. PaperBench includes a total of 8,316 individually gradable tasks, and the rubrics are co-created with the authors of the respective ICML papers to ensure accuracy. 

In order to enable scalable evaluation, OpenAI is also creating a large language model (LLM)-based judge that can automatically grade replication attempts based on these rubrics and evaluate the performance of the judge through a separate benchmark. The company tested several frontier models using PaperBench and found that the top-performing agent, Claude 3.5 Sonnet (New) with open-source scaffolding, achieved an average replication score of 21.0%. OpenAI also noted that it is recruiting leading machine learning PhDs to try a subset of PaperBench, finding that current models still do not outperform the human baseline. In addition, OpenAI has made the code open-source to support further research into AI agents’ engineering capabilities.

OpenAI Unveils Tools To Assist Developers In Building Reliable And Effective Agents

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. The organization has developed a variety of AI models, including the GPT series for natural language processing and the DALL-E series for generating images from text. This month, OpenAI announced it has secured $40 billion in funding, which brings its valuation to $300 billion. 

Recently, OpenAI has introduced its first set of tools designed to assist developers and enterprises in creating reliable and effective agents. These tools are intended to streamline the development process for agent-based applications by providing application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate essential functionalities.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

