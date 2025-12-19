Ondo And LayerZero Roll Out Cross-Chain Bridge For Onchain Securities On Ethereum And BNB Chain

In Brief Ondo Finance’s cross-chain bridge, built with LayerZero, enables transfer and integration of over 100 tokenized US stocks and ETFs across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and future EVM networks.

Ondo Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to connect traditional financial markets with blockchain technology through the tokenization of real-world assets. The platform has launched the Ondo Bridge, a cross-chain infrastructure for tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds, developed in partnership with LayerZero.

The bridge is currently operational on Ethereum and BNB Chain, with plans to extend support to additional EVM-compatible networks. It enables cross-chain transfers of tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) while allowing existing LayerZero-integrated protocols, wallets, and applications to support Ondo Global Markets assets. At launch, the bridge supports more than one hundred tokenized assets, making it the largest cross-chain solution dedicated to tokenized securities.

Since its debut on Ethereum in September, Ondo Global Markets has grown into the largest platform for tokenized securities, exceeding $350 million in total value locked and more than $2 billion in cumulative trading volume. The recent expansion to BNB Chain provides access to onchain equity products for a large user base and a broad decentralized finance ecosystem. Through the Ondo Bridge, over one hundred tokenized stocks and ETFs can now move between Ethereum and BNB Chain with one-to-one asset consistency, using an infrastructure designed to meet institutional standards for reliability and consistency.

The updated bridging framework, built on LayerZero, replaces earlier approaches that relied on separate bridges for individual assets. Under the new design, all Ondo Global Markets assets operate within a single unified cross-chain architecture, removing the need for multiple bridge contracts across networks.

This structure supports faster expansion to additional EVM chains, enables a single standardized route for asset transfers, and is intended to scale efficiently as the number of supported assets and networks increases.

Ondo Bridge To Enable Over 2,600 LayerZero-Integrated Apps To Support Tokenized US Equities

According to Ondo Finance, with the infrastructure now operational, more than 2,600 applications that already use LayerZero on Ethereum and BNB Chain are able to support Ondo Global Markets assets with limited additional development effort. Certain protocols, including Stargate, have already incorporated these assets into their systems. The Ondo Bridge for tokenized equities is designed to enable broad interoperability across multiple blockchain networks and to position Ondo assets as a foundational real-world asset component within decentralized finance.

The established architecture allows the Ondo Bridge to be deployed to additional EVM-compatible networks at a significantly accelerated pace. This approach expands availability to tokenized US market assets and supports the development of new cross-chain decentralized finance applications centered on tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds.

