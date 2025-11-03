On-Chain Analytics Confirm Potential $88M Exploit On Balancer, BAL Token Drops Over 5%

In Brief On-chain analytics indicate that Balancer is facing a potential attack with estimated losses nearing $88 million, prompting a decline in BAL token.

On-chain analytics platform Nansen reported that the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Balancer appears to have suffered an attack, with assets moved to a new wallet. The assets reportedly involved include 6,850 osETH, 6,590 WETH, and 4,260 wstETH.

The exploit has been also detected by other on-chain analysis platforms, including Lookonchain, PeckShield, and SlowMist.

PeckShield further released an update pointing out that the attack remains ongoing with estimated losses nearing $88 million.

Observations indicate that the attacker’s address has begun consolidating the stolen funds, raising concerns over potential laundering through decentralized mixers or cross-chain bridges.

Following the incident, Balancer’s native BAL token has declined by more than 5% from its Monday peak, according to CoinGecko data.

The Balancer team has not yet released an official statement regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, members of the crypto community have expressed concern due to Balancer’s status as one of the oldest Ethereum-based protocols, noting that this could represent a large security breach. Users participating in Balancer’s DeFi activities are advised to review their positions and take precautionary measures in response to the incident.

Balancer Experiences Exploits And Front-End Vulnerabilities

The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an automated market maker (AMM), allowing users to create, trade within, and provide liquidity to smart contract pools with flexible token allocations and weightings. The platform enables liquidity providers to deposit two or more ERC‑20 tokens into a pool, with each token assigned a designated weight—for instance, 70% Token A, 20% Token B, and 10% Token C—rather than the conventional 50/50 allocation common in many AMMs. These pools automatically rebalance in response to trades and price movements, allowing providers to earn trading fees while maintaining their intended portfolio ratios.

Balancer has experienced several security incidents over time. In June 2020, a vulnerability related to deflationary tokens allowed an attacker to withdraw approximately $500,000. In August 2023, a critical flaw in Balancer’s V2 pools was disclosed, leading to the loss of roughly $900,000 shortly after the vulnerability became known. Additionally, in September 2023, the protocol’s front-end suffered a DNS attack that resulted in the theft of about $238,000, though the underlying smart contracts were reportedly not affected.

