November 03, 2025

On-Chain Analytics Confirm Potential $88M Exploit On Balancer, BAL Token Drops Over 5%

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 03, 2025 at 3:56 am Updated: November 03, 2025 at 3:57 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2025 at 3:56 am

In Brief

On-chain analytics indicate that Balancer is facing a potential attack with estimated losses nearing $88 million, prompting a decline in BAL token.

Balancer Faces Potential $88M Attack As BAL Token Drops Over 5%

On-chain analytics platform Nansen reported that the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Balancer appears to have suffered an attack, with assets moved to a new wallet. The assets reportedly involved include 6,850 osETH, 6,590 WETH, and 4,260 wstETH.

The exploit has been also detected by other on-chain analysis platforms, including Lookonchain, PeckShield, and SlowMist. 

PeckShield further released an update pointing out that the attack remains ongoing with estimated losses nearing $88 million.

Observations indicate that the attacker’s address has begun consolidating the stolen funds, raising concerns over potential laundering through decentralized mixers or cross-chain bridges.

Following the incident, Balancer’s native BAL token has declined by more than 5% from its Monday peak, according to CoinGecko data. 

The Balancer team has not yet released an official statement regarding the situation. 

Meanwhile, members of the crypto community have expressed concern due to Balancer’s status as one of the oldest Ethereum-based protocols, noting that this could represent a large security breach. Users participating in Balancer’s DeFi activities are advised to review their positions and take precautionary measures in response to the incident.

Balancer Experiences Exploits And Front-End Vulnerabilities

The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an automated market maker (AMM), allowing users to create, trade within, and provide liquidity to smart contract pools with flexible token allocations and weightings. The platform enables liquidity providers to deposit two or more ERC‑20 tokens into a pool, with each token assigned a designated weight—for instance, 70% Token A, 20% Token B, and 10% Token C—rather than the conventional 50/50 allocation common in many AMMs. These pools automatically rebalance in response to trades and price movements, allowing providers to earn trading fees while maintaining their intended portfolio ratios.

Balancer has experienced several security incidents over time. In June 2020, a vulnerability related to deflationary tokens allowed an attacker to withdraw approximately $500,000. In August 2023, a critical flaw in Balancer’s V2 pools was disclosed, leading to the loss of roughly $900,000 shortly after the vulnerability became known. Additionally, in September 2023, the protocol’s front-end suffered a DNS attack that resulted in the theft of about $238,000, though the underlying smart contracts were reportedly not affected.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

