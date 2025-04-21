Omni Foundation Launches $10M Incentive Program For SolverNet-Powered DApps

In Brief Omni Foundation has introduced a $10 million incentive program to reward early users and promote the testing and adoption of SolverNet-enabled apps, starting with its integration with Symbiotic.

Organization responsible for the development and maintenance of the Omni Network, Omni Foundation introduced a new $10 million incentive program designed to reward early users engaging with its ecosystem. This initiative is part of the Omni Foundation’s broader strategy to encourage testing and adoption of SolverNet-enabled applications, beginning with the integration of Symbiotic.

It builds on the recently introduced “Hello, New World” campaign, which marks Omni network’s first SolverNet integration with Symbiotic—a restaking protocol that has quickly grown to surpass $1 billion in total value locked.

Participants can earn a portion of the rewards by interacting with Symbiotic’s testnet vault for wrapped staked Ether (wstETH), which is powered by SolverNet. In order to join, users need to configure their digital wallets to include the Base Sepolia test network. After completing this setup, they can request testnet ETH and wstETH using the Omni Base Sepolia Faucet. With the required test assets in hand, users can navigate to the Symbiotic testnet interface, connect their wallets, and deposit up to 1 wstETH per transaction into the designated vault. This process is designed to simulate real user engagement, helping Omni test system performance while offering incentives in return.

All Users Eligible For Rewards Program, Past Activity Included In Incentives

Currently, all users are eligible to participate in the reward program, whether they engage with Symbiotic on the testnet or wait for SolverNet’s upcoming deployment on the mainnet. Users who have already made deposits from the Base network through SolverNet since its launch on April 15th are automatically included in the program, with their past activity taken into account when calculating rewards. Additional transactions are also encouraged, as they can increase a user’s potential share of the $10 million rewards pool.

The Omni Network is a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to enhance interoperability within the Ethereum ecosystem by connecting various Ethereum rollups. It serves as an abstraction layer that allows developers to build applications capable of operating seamlessly across multiple rollups without the need to modify existing smart contracts.

SolverNet, a component of the Omni Network, addresses the complexities associated with cross-chain application development. It introduces an intent-based architecture that leverages a competitive solver network alongside Omni Core for settlement. This design allows developers to build applications on a single rollup while reaching users and liquidity across the entire Ethereum ecosystem.

