OKX Ventures Invests In Momentum DEX, Supporting Innovation On Sui Network

In Brief OKX Ventures has made a strategic investment in Momentum, supporting its innovative approach to scalable, game theory–based DeFi infrastructure and ecosystem growth.

Investment division of the cryptocurrency exchange and global on-chain technology company OKX, OKX Ventures announced a strategic investment in Momentum, a decentralized exchange built on the Sui Network.

Momentum has emerged as a key infrastructure component within the evolving decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on Sui, driven by its emphasis on deep liquidity and optimized trading performance.

The broader DeFi sector has undergone a series of transitions, moving from traditional order book systems to automated market makers, and more recently to ve(3,3) tokenomics frameworks. These newer models are designed to better align the interests of users and protocols. Momentum applies this structure to address persistent challenges in decentralized trading such as capital inefficiency, impermanent loss, and misaligned reward systems.

The ve(3,3) mechanism at the foundation of Momentum incorporates principles from game theory to support a more sustainable and incentive-compatible ecosystem. This approach is intended to attract a diverse range of participants—including liquidity providers, traders, and developers—by offering scalability and a reward model based on user engagement and contribution.

In its initial two months, the platform has reported over $3 billion in swap volume, more than $72 million in total value locked (TVL), and has registered upwards of 420,000 users. Momentum now accounts for over one-quarter of all DEX activity on the Sui network and reports trading performance up to ten times more efficient than standard AMM models.

“Sui’s architecture sets a new standard for DeFi infrastructure — enabling near-instant transaction finality and scalable performance under heavy load,” said ChefWEN, Co-founder of Momentum, in a written statement. “It takes a strong chain to make a DEX that delivers, and because of this, I’m confident in Momentum’s ability to build a DEX that delivers a seamless, CEX-like experience entirely on-chain,” he added.

OKX Ventures Supports Infrastructure Projects Driving Blockchain Ecosystem Growth

OKX Ventures acknowledges Momentum as a prominent DEX on the Sui blockchain, recognized for its innovative liquidity management and contributions to ecosystem growth. This investment reflects OKX Ventures’ broader strategy to back infrastructure projects that drive expansion and development within the blockchain space. Since its launch, Momentum has demonstrated strong technical performance and adoption, establishing itself as a key participant in the Sui Network’s growth.

With an initial capital allocation of $100 million, OKX Ventures seeks to identify and support leading blockchain projects worldwide. The fund is dedicated to advancing innovative blockchain technologies, fostering the sustainable development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in assets that offer long-term structural value.

Recently, OKX Ventures has expanded its portfolio with investments in Cygnus Finance, a modular real yield protocol, and DuckChain, an AI-focused blockchain associated with Telegram.

