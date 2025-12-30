OKX Unveils Rewind 2025: A Personalized Year-In-Review Highlighting Users’ Trading And Onchain Activity

In Brief OKX has launched Rewind, a personalized year-in-review feature that summarizes users’ 2025 trading and onchain activity across Exchange and Wallet, while highlighting broader community trends, platform growth, and security enhancements.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the launch of Rewind, a personalized year-in-review feature that compiles users’ 2025 activity across both the OKX Exchange and Wallet into a shareable, swipeable highlight reel. The feature provides a comprehensive overview of users’ trading and onchain activity throughout the year.

On the Exchange, Rewind tracks milestones such as users’ first trade, key performance metrics, profit and loss, win rate, and relative ranking among other traders. The tool analyzes six dimensions of trading behavior, including trading frequency, portfolio diversification, portfolio value, trend sensitivity, risk tolerance, and returns, allowing users to identify patterns and categorize themselves as high-frequency tacticians, diversified strategists, yield-focused operators, or capital-preserving defenders.

For Wallet activity, Rewind presents an organized view of interactions with different networks, decentralized exchanges (DEX), memecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi) participation, and rewards or airdrops received. Users can see whether their activity aligns more closely with profiles such as meme specialists, DeFi staking enthusiasts, or airdrop hunters, providing a clearer picture of their onchain engagement and evolution over the course of 2025.

Rewind Highlights 2025 Trading Activity, Showcasing Growth, Security, And User Insights

OKX reported that individual Rewind summaries are part of a broader view of community trading activity in 2025. The Exchange demonstrated continued growth and maturity, with trading volumes increasing in double digits, while decentralized exchange activity nearly quadrupled as traders explored fast-moving networks such as Solana and Base. Nearly two million traders engaged with meme trading pairs on the Exchange, although most centralized exchange (CEX) volume remained concentrated in major layer-one networks and altcoins.

In parallel, the company strengthened its security infrastructure, safeguarding over $500 million in customer assets, detecting and blocking tens of millions of risk incidents, and neutralizing millions of malicious domains through a multi-chain security system that adapts in real time as onchain activity grows.

OKX also launched a unified interface across Simple, Exchange, and Web3 modes, enabling a seamless transition between buying, trading, and blockchain activity. This design-led approach underpins OKX Rewind 2025, which organizes users’ yearly activity into a clear, shareable narrative.

The Rewind feature compiles users’ trading performance and onchain history, highlighting both major transactions and noteworthy trades into visual cards suitable for sharing on social media, messaging platforms, and forums. High-volume traders gain access to additional achievements and customized views. Users can access their Rewind report through the OKX application or generate it on the web for both Exchange and Wallet. The tool provides an overview of 2025 activity while offering insights that may inform trading strategies in 2026.

