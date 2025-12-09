OKX Boost Now Live On CeDeFi: Trade DEX Tokens To Claim A Share Of 120M NIGHT Reward Pool

In Brief OKX has launched Boost for CeDeFi, a rewards program that lets users earn a share of a 120 million NIGHT token pool by trading DEX tokens in the OKX App.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has introduced OKX Boost for CeDeFi, an incentive program that allows DEX trading activity to earn pre-launch token rewards. The program begins with a 120 million NIGHT token reward pool.

Users can earn new tokens by trading DEX tokens within the OKX App. Trading volume determines the potential share of rewards, with no separate registration, staking, or lockups required. Only actual trading activity is considered.

Earning rewards involves a straightforward process. Before 12:00 AM UTC on 10 December 2025, users can trade DEX tokens in the OKX App by navigating to Markets > DEX, selecting a token, reviewing its details, and confirming the trade. Each eligible trade contributes to the total trading volume.

Increasing trading volume enhances potential rewards. Higher volumes of eligible DEX trades during the campaign period lead to a larger allocation from the NIGHT pool.

After the campaign concludes, users can access the Boost section in the OKX App to claim NIGHT rewards if eligible. Tokens are distributed directly to the OKX DEX wallet once allocations are live.

Boost can be accessed through the OKX App by users in supported regions, including areas such as MENA, Southeast Asia, the CIS, and other locations. If DEX markets are visible and available in the OKX App, the user is in a supported market and can participate in the NIGHT campaign.

OKX Boost is designed as a simple rewards program for active traders. The platform collaborates with new projects to establish token reward pools, and the proportion of rewards received depends on the trading volume of eligible DEX tokens. This program provides recognition for on-chain trading activity while offering early access to emerging tokens like NIGHT.

Harnessing The Potential Of Trading With OKX CeDeFi

This Boost event is built on the OKX CeDeFi ecosystem, which integrates decentralized finance directly into the OKX App. CeDeFi provides access to a wide range of DEX tokens, enables trading across multiple blockchain networks, allows full self-custody of assets, and offers a secure, intuitive interface without the need for external wallets.

With Boost, rewards are based on trading activity within this ecosystem, designed to recognize and incentivize ongoing DEX trading. Users can trade DEX tokens in the OKX App to increase their trading volume and become eligible for a portion of the 120 million NIGHT token reward pool. Additional opportunities to earn through OKX Boost are expected to be introduced in the future.

