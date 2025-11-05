OKX Pay Rolls Out USDG Earnings Program Offering Up To 10% APY And Expanded Reward Opportunities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX has launched a USDG earning program offering up to 10% APY through OKX Pay, giving users secure and fully backed stablecoin rewards across multiple blockchain networks.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced a new opportunity for global users to earn returns of up to 10% APY on USDG deposits through OKX Pay. Participants can receive up to 10% APY on their first $10,000 in USDG holdings and 5% APY on any balance exceeding that amount. Over a year, this structure could yield up to $1,000 USDG in rewards on the first $10,000 and an additional $500 USDG for every subsequent $10,000 deposited.

USDG, a fully collateralized, dollar-pegged stablecoin, enables users to earn yield while maintaining immediate access to funds for trading, eliminating the need to keep assets idle. This introductory offer, featuring a potential 10% APY on initial deposits, marks one of the highest early incentives available for USDG holders. It further strengthens OKX’s suite of yield-generating options, which include automatic earnings within exchange accounts and on-chain rewards through its X Layer ecosystem. Collectively, these earning methods provide users with the flexibility to choose between instant liquidity, passive income, or on-chain engagement, supported by OKX’s established reliability.

The platform now offers three primary ways to earn with USDG. Through OKX Pay, users can obtain up to 10% APY on their first $10,000 deposit and 5% APY on any additional balance. To access this rate, users can transfer USDG from their exchange accounts to OKX Pay or convert other stablecoins into USDG directly within the service. Rewards accrue daily and are automatically distributed every Monday.

Alternatively, users can earn up to 3.85% APY simply by holding USDG within their OKX Exchange accounts, accessible via both web and mobile platforms. These rewards also compound daily and are paid automatically every Wednesday. Additionally, users may connect their OKX Exchange accounts to their OKX Wallets to earn up to 3.85% APY on-chain, with rewards accruing daily and available for weekly claims.

There are no lockup requirements or complicated procedures — users can earn consistent returns while retaining full flexibility to trade, transfer, or spend their USDG at any time. Further details on availability and regional access are provided in the platform’s official documentation and footnotes.

Exploring USDG: A Regulated, Multi-Chain Stablecoin For Secure Digital Dollar Use

The stablecoin is designed to enhance the efficiency of digital dollar use within the OKX ecosystem, offering a secure and flexible experience. It enables continuous earning potential while maintaining liquidity, allowing funds to remain instantly available for trading, transferring, or spending. Users can convert between USD, USDT, USDC, and USDG without incurring conversion fees, and the asset functions across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ERC-20), Solana (SPL), and X Layer. This structure ensures that users retain full control over how and where their digital dollars generate returns.

USDG is issued in Singapore by Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd., an entity licensed as a Major Payment Institution under the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The issuance follows a regulated framework governing single-currency stablecoins, emphasizing transparency, security, and customer protection. Each USDG token is fully backed by US dollar reserves, with customer funds held separately from company operating capital. Independent third-party attestations of reserves are conducted monthly to verify full collateralization, and holders maintain defined rights to redeem their tokens directly for fiat USD. This approach provides a regulated and transparent alternative to other stablecoins, combining utility with institutional-grade accountability.

Operating across Ethereum, Solana, and X Layer, USDG supports interoperability and accessibility within decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. Its open-source smart contracts are independently audited and publicly verifiable, ensuring operational security and predictable functionality for both users and developers. Additional network integrations are planned to expand accessibility and ecosystem compatibility over time.

At the foundation of the USDG initiative lies the principle of offering users both choice and confidence. Whether earning through OKX Pay, holding assets within the OKX Exchange, or participating on-chain, users benefit from transparent yields, regulatory oversight, and unrestricted fund mobility. In a market where stability and trust are increasingly important, OKX aims to redefine standards for reliability and transparency. Through USDG, the platform delivers a secure and versatile way to hold, earn, and utilize digital assets across multiple environments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

