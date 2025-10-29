OKX Marks 3 Years Of Proof Of Reserves, Reinforcing Transparency And Institutional Trust In Crypto

In Brief OKX marks three years of its Proof of Reserves program, reporting USD 35.4 billion in fully backed customer assets, verified over 36 consecutive audits, and reinforcing transparency, security, and institutional trust in crypto.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX is marking the three-year milestone of its Proof of Reserves (PoR) program, which currently demonstrates USD 35.4 billion in primary assets supporting customer funds, representing a 75% increase from the previous year.

The platform’s 36th consecutive PoR report, independently audited and verified by the blockchain security firm Hacken, confirms that reserves exceed 100% across 22 of the most widely traded assets, including BTC at 105%, ETH at 102%, USDT at 106%, and USDC at 100%.

These monthly reports consistently reinforce the principle that accountability in the cryptocurrency sector can be quantified, verified, and demonstrated.

According to OKX, since the introduction of PoR, OKX has established a measurable standard for accountability, publishing independently verifiable snapshots each month with Hacken reviewing both asset ownership and coverage. Customer engagement reflects the impact of the program, with visits to the ‘View My Audit’ tool increasing by 123% year over year and the use of zero-knowledge (ZK) verification rising by 386%.

The PoR initiative began in late 2022 as a shift from assurances to verifiable proof. Although industry discussion has moderated as market conditions stabilized, the platform continues to pursue continuous improvement.

Enhancements include the integration of zk‑STARKs for private on-chain verification, a reduction in proof file sizes from 2.55 GB to 598 KB, and the opening of its GitHub repository to allow public verification of outputs.

The platform notes that each report represents both a technical and accountability milestone, demonstrating that transparency in digital assets can be precise, verifiable, and open to independent scrutiny.

OKX Expands Standard Chartered Partnership Into EEA, Bridging Digital Assets With Traditional Finance Standards

The transparency established through the Proof of Reserves program is also influencing OKX’s partnerships with traditional financial institutions. Earlier this month, the exchange extended its collaboration with Standard Chartered into the European Economic Area, enabling institutional clients to conduct trades on the platform while ensuring that their assets remain securely held with a Global Systemically Important Bank (G‑SIB).

This integration aligns digital-asset infrastructure with the security and compliance standards of conventional finance, signaling increasing regulatory confidence in the model and a shared dedication to creating safer, more transparent markets on a global scale.

OKX Strengthens Security And Transparency

Transparency and security are closely interconnected. Beyond ongoing improvements to the PoR program, OKX has obtained two internationally recognized certifications: ISO/IEC 27001:2022, the premier standard for information security management, and CSA STAR Level 1, regarded as the leading benchmark in cloud security assurance. These certifications facilitate institutional due diligence by providing independent verification from reputable organizations such as BSI Group and the Cloud Security Alliance.

The exchange’s security framework incorporates advanced encryption methods, robust access controls, monthly PoR audits verified by Hacken, SOC Type 2 compliance, a multi-billion-dollar insurance fund, and SkyNet, an AI-powered blockchain monitoring system designed to detect malicious actors early. Continuous investment in proactive threat detection and comprehensive risk management supports this framework.

Three years of PoR reporting demonstrate both progress and consistency. Originally implemented as a response to market uncertainty, the program has established itself as an industry benchmark. As the cryptocurrency sector increasingly intersects with traditional finance, OKX emphasizes that trust will remain verifiable, on-chain, and accessible for public scrutiny. The latest report can be viewed, and assets verified, at okx.com/proof-of-reserves.

