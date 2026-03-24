OKX Launches Over 20 Equity Perpetual Swaps, Offering Global Traders 24/7 Access To The World’s Most Popular Stocks

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX has launched equity perpetual swaps across multiple regions, enabling 24/7 crypto-margined trading of global stocks and indices with cross-margining and plans for further expansion into tokenized assets.

OKX, a global fintech company and crypto trading platform, has announced the launch of equity perpetual swaps in Latin America, Türkiye, and other eligible markets, allowing traders across Asia and the CIS region to gain exposure to major global stocks and indices 24 hours a day using cryptocurrency as margin.

All contracts are USDT-denominated, offer leverage of up to 5x, and can be traded continuously, enabling users to respond to earnings releases, macroeconomic events, and major announcements in real time, even when traditional markets are closed. The platform indicated that additional contracts will be introduced in the coming weeks.

The initial rollout includes contracts linked to several major equities and sectors. This includes the full group commonly referred to as the “Magnificent 7,” consisting of Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOGL). Additional offerings include crypto-related equities such as MSTR (MicroStrategy), COIN (Coinbase), HOOD (Robinhood), and CRCL (Circle), as well as technology-focused companies including PLTR (Palantir), INTC (Intel), MU (Micron Technology), and SNDK (SanDisk). Index-based instruments such as SPY (S&P 500) are also included.

With equity perpetual swaps, traders can use BTC, ETH, USDT, and assets enrolled in OKX’s Trading Account Auto Earn as collateral. These assets can continue generating yield while being used to support open positions, allowing for capital efficiency while maintaining exposure to global equity markets.

“For the past eight years we have focused on building resilient infrastructure and deep liquidity for digital asset markets,” said Star Xu, OKX Founder and CEO in a written statement. “With the launch of equity perpetual swaps, we are expanding that infrastructure to support exposure to global equities while allowing traders to keep their crypto portfolios intact. This is an important step toward bringing a broader range of real world assets onto our platform,” he added.

Introducing Unified Cross-Margin System Amid Broader Expansion Into Tokenized Assets And Equity Markets

The platform also offers cross-margining across both crypto and equity perpetual contracts within a unified account structure. Unlike other platforms that require separate accounts and limit collateral to USDT, OKX enables users to deploy assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, and staked assets as margin across all positions. Staked balances continue to generate yield while supporting open trades.

The rollout represents an initial phase of a broader expansion plan aimed at increasing the availability of equity instruments, additional markets, and tokenized real-world assets on the platform in the coming months.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

