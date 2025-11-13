en en
News Report Technology
November 13, 2025

OKX Launches New CeDeFi Trading Feature To Simplify Multi-Chain Access And Self-Custody For Global Users

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 13, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: November 13, 2025 at 3:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 13, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

OKX has launched a new CeDeFi trading feature in its app, offering seamless multi-chain access, passkey-based self-custody wallets, and simplified trading across millions of tokens on Solana, Base, and X Layer.

OKX Launches New CeDeFi Trading Feature To Simplify Multi-Chain Access And Self-Custody For Global Users

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has introduced a new CeDeFi trading feature within the OKX App, designed to simplify access to decentralized markets on Solana, Base, and X Layer. Users can activate CeDeFi trading within the application to immediately access millions of tokens across decentralized platforms. The feature allows seamless creation of self-custody wallets, giving users full control over their private keys and assets.

The rollout is reaching millions of users globally, including in regions such as the United States, MENA, Southeast Asia, the CIS, and beyond.

While decentralized token markets continue to expand and support new ecosystems and decentralized applications (dApps), accessing these markets has traditionally involved complex steps, including setting up multiple wallets, managing native tokens for gas fees, and bridging assets across blockchains, which can introduce security risks, slippage, and inconsistent order execution.

The new interface integration addresses these challenges, providing straightforward access to decentralised exchange (DEX) markets while preserving self-custody. Users can transfer their wallets freely using their keys and move seamlessly between centralized order books and decentralized markets. After a simple, one-step passkey setup, traders can access live token data and execute trades with the security of self-custody and optimized pricing through more than 100 liquidity pools.

CeDeFi Trading: Introducing Multi-Chain Access, Passkey-Based Self-Custody, And Smart Order Routing

The application provides a streamlined approach to decentralized trading by combining simplicity, security, and multi-chain access. It enables true self-custody through passkey-based wallet creation, allowing users to manage their assets without the need for seed phrases, while supporting a broader range of on-chain tokens than many other solutions in the US market, including those on X Layer, Solana, and Base.

The platform offers multi-chain trading, giving access to millions of tokens from established projects to emerging market movers often before they appear on centralized exchanges. Users can manage both centralized and decentralized trades within a single portfolio view, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. Smart order routing searches across more than 100 liquidity pools to provide the best available prices in real time, and self-custody wallets are automatically generated during DEX activation for secure and immediate use.

DEXs allow traders to participate in new token markets at early stages, supporting initial price discovery and positioning ahead of wider market activity. However, CeDeFi trading can involve higher slippage, lower liquidity, and greater volatility, so users are encouraged to practice careful risk management and fully understand market dynamics.

Traditionally, accessing DEX markets required technical effort, including managing seed phrases, bridging tokens, and handling gas fees, often creating friction before executing trades. The OKX application reduces these barriers, letting traders focus on project fundamentals, tokenomics, and community research.

DEX tokens can now be explored directly within the application by visiting the “Explore” page and selecting the “DEX” category or by searching for specific tokens through OKX app’s global search function.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

