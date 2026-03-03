en en
News Report Technology
March 03, 2026

OKX Launches AI Developer Toolkit On OnchainOS Designed For Autonomous AI Agents

Published: March 03, 2026 at 8:00 am Updated: March 03, 2026 at 5:05 am
In Brief

OKX has launched a native AI layer on its OnchainOS platform, providing developers with the infrastructure to run autonomous AI agents that manage wallets, execute trades, access real-time market data, and interact across multiple blockchains.

OKX Launches AI Developer Toolkit On OnchainOS Designed For Autonomous AI Agents

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that it has launched a native AI layer on its proprietary onchain platform, OnchainOS, marking the first developer toolkit designed specifically to enable AI agents to operate autonomously across multiple blockchains. 

The new layer provides infrastructure that allows AI agents to manage wallets, execute trades, and pay for services onchain, extending OnchainOS’ existing Web3 architecture into a comprehensive execution environment for AI-driven applications.

The platform enables developers to program AI agents across OKX Wallet and its onchain marketplace, tools used by millions of users daily, offering a unified environment for building, testing, and operating onchain functionality. OnchainOS is now available globally, providing developers with the ability to run their own agents or decentralized applications.

Bringing Infrastructure To The AI Economy 

The AI capabilities of OnchainOS are built on the established foundation of the OKX Wallet ecosystem, which handles over 1.2 billion API calls and $300 million in daily trading volume while maintaining response times below 100 milliseconds and 99.9% uptime. This performance is intended to support the high-speed, continuous operations required by autonomous agents.

The AI layer includes features for managing wallets, making payments, executing trades, accessing real-time market data, and integrating decentralized applications. Wallet functionality allows querying of balances, broadcasting transactions, and retrieving histories across chains. Payment operations are powered by the x402 protocol, enabling pay-per-use transactions that can be executed autonomously, including zero gas fee transactions on OKX’s native X Layer chain.

Trading functions use smart routing across more than 500 decentralized exchanges to secure optimal swap rates with low fees and rapid execution. Market data is delivered in real time and structured to allow agents to interpret token movements, trades, transfers, and account activity without human intervention. DApp Connect allows direct integration of OKX Wallet into any decentralized application, providing immediate access to a large Web3 wallet ecosystem.

OnchainOS is designed around composable skills that enable agents to perform complete autonomous workflows. In practice, an agent can be programmed to monitor the ETH price and automatically swap ETH to USDC if it falls below a specified threshold, assessing liquidity, determining optimal swap rates, handling token approvals, executing the transaction, tracking its confirmation onchain, and reporting the result, all without human input.

Developers and AI agents can access OnchainOS in several ways. The AI Skills interface allows natural language commands to trigger onchain actions without complex integration. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) provides direct connectivity between OnchainOS and AI frameworks, including large language models, enabling native execution of onchain operations by platforms such as Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenClaw. Additionally, an Open API offers developers full programmatic control over all OnchainOS functions through RESTful access, providing a flexible foundation for building AI-driven onchain solutions.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

