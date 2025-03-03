No Gas, No Hassle: How Viction is Erasing Blockchain’s Biggest Pain Points

In Brief According to Marcus Le, Core Contributor at Viction, Viction is eliminating blockchain’s biggest barriers with zero-gas transactions, seamless UX, and financial inclusion—making Web3 as intuitive and essential as the internet.

At the Hack Seasons Conference, Marcus Le, Core Contributor at Viction, shared deep insights into the challenges preventing Web3’s mainstream adoption and the solutions needed to overcome them. From seamless UX innovations to financial inclusion in emerging markets, his vision for the future is clear: Web3 should be invisible yet essential.

The Biggest Barrier to Mass Web3 Adoption

One of the key obstacles stopping Web3 from reaching mass adoption is poor user experience. While blockchain technology offers security, transparency, and decentralization, interacting with it is often complex and unintuitive for everyday users.

“Imagine asking a new user to pay gas fees just to use an app. Even if it’s a small amount, they have to go through the entire process of purchasing native tokens—it’s painful. We remove that pain point,” Marcus explained.

With zero-gas transactions, users can swap, send funds, and interact on-chain without needing to worry about gas fees, making blockchain interactions as seamless as traditional web applications.

Blockchain and Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Beyond UX, cost remains a major barrier, especially in regions like Southeast Asia (SEA) and Africa. These regions hold massive potential for Web3 adoption, with large populations and expanding digital infrastructure. However, the high cost of blockchain transactions has made it unaffordable for many users.

“They need a seamless experience to actually get them onboard. With our zero-gas technology, users don’t have to worry about cost or complexity—no hassle, no burden,” Marcus emphasized.

By making blockchain affordable and accessible, Viction is unlocking opportunities for financial inclusion, enabling people in emerging economies to participate in DeFi, send remittances, and manage digital identities without prohibitive costs.

Making Web3 Invisible but Essential

For blockchain to reach mainstream adoption, it must become as intuitive and seamless as the internet. Marcus believes the key to achieving this is shifting focus towards real-world applications rather than just infrastructure.

“The industry has spent over a decade building infrastructure, which is great, but we also need to build apps that actually help users,” he stated.

Viction has already onboarded over 10 million users, proving that mass adoption is achievable when blockchain is easy to use. With continued focus on user onboarding, the Viction team is committed to bridging the gap between Web3 and mainstream adoption.

What It Takes to Onboard the Next Billion Users

Beyond UX and cost, achieving mass adoption requires education and regulatory collaboration. Marcus pointed out that while blockchain started as a decentralized alternative to traditional finance, it has since evolved into a transformative technology with the potential to power global financial systems. However, to reach a billion users, industry players must actively engage with governments and regulators.

“The internet in the early 2000s faced the same skepticism as blockchain today. Scams existed, and people were afraid. But if good actors don’t step up, the bad ones will dominate. That’s why we’re actively educating local authorities on blockchain’s potential and how to prevent fraud,” he explained.

