No-Code Blockchain Developer Aurora Labs’ First Cohort Of Virtual Chains Go Live

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aurora Labs’ first batch of Virtual Chains has successfully launched on mainnet following a six-week incubator, showcasing the power of its no-code EVM infrastructure with live dApps spanning DeFi, carbon credits, AI trading, and user-friendly Web3 platforms.

Aurora Labs’ first batch of Virtual Chains are making their presence felt after graduating from its official incubator program with flying colors and live projects on mainnet.

The new Virtual Chains were unveiled during the Aurora Blocks Demo Day, and their rapid progress highlights the unique advantages for developers of spinning up a “no-code”, ready-made EVM blockchain that’s easily customizable to suit the requirements of their specific dApps.

They were created through the Aurora Cloud Console, with each one dedicated to a different kind of Web3 application. Throughout the rapid, six-week incubator, they received full access to Aurora’s blockchain infrastructure, which is built upon the Near Protocol, in addition to mentorship and a small amount of financial assistance. What the five teams came up with in such a short space of time is quite remarkable – delivering working chains to support applications spanning Web3 development, DeFi, carbon credits and more.

Meet The New Virtual Chains:

Omega Network: One of the most innovative projects of the first Aurora Blocks cohort is Omega Network, which has created a kind of “Layer 1.5” network that sits between L1s and L2s, offering high performance and simplified DeFi development.

The project is aimed at dApp builders that cannot compromise on decentralization, performance, scalability, sovereignty or cost. It provides them with an easily-approachable infrastructure platform that unifies liquidity across the EVM ecosystem and simplifies real-world asset integration, easing the headaches that come with DeFi development.

Easychain: As the name suggests, Easychain is all about making life easy for newcomers to the Web3 industry, which it does by abstracting away the complexity of blockchain interactions. It has built a platform that supports everything from DeFi to SocialFi and GameFi applications, enabling users to earn rewards without needing to go to the trouble of setting up a wallet, paying gas fees and all of those other irksome annoyances that send people scurrying away back to the safety and familiarity of Web2.

Sproutly: An energizing, eco-friendly project that’s utilizing its Virtual Chain to help clean up the environment, Sproutly has developed an NFT-based platform for creating, buying and selling carbon credits that have been verified as legitimate by the United Nations.

This legitimacy is an industry-first, and it helps to combat the fact that there are a lot of fraudulent carbon credits around, which don’t actually do anything to help drive green climate initiatives. Through novel DeFi mechanisms, Sproutly makes it possible for NFTrees to generate yield on-chain, incentivizing eco-friendly behavior.

Tradable: An AI-powered crypto trading platform that aims to help novices find their way in the extremely volatile token trading market, Tradable’s Virtual Chain enables AI algorithms to perform verifiable on-chain queries with full encryption, ensuring privacy for traders.

This is done to power SenseAI, a tokenized AI crypto analyst that provides users with private, real-time insights into market conditions and current sentiments, along with recommendations for token swaps. The idea is that traders can be more proactive, getting ahead of market upturns and downturns to try and increase their profitability.

Optima Financial: Lastly, in the DeFi space, we have Optima Financial, which allows crypto investors to buy various tokens that represent advanced investing strategies. It’s built on the Optima Virtual Chain, which is designed to support rapid transactions and is compliant with EU regulations.

The investment strategies are similar to the “vaults” found on other DeFi protocols. For instance, the OP05 token represents the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, while OpCeFi is a basket of digital assets issued by centralized exchanges and payment platforms.

No-Code Development Is A Go

The Aurora Blocks cohort were able to get these comprehensive dApps up and running in double-quick time thanks to the unique capabilities of the Aurora Cloud Console, which enables anyone to build a working blockchain from scratch without any coding experience required.

Using Aurora Cloud, developers provide simple, plain-language instructions about the blockchain parameters they require, create a token and specify its max supply and distribution plan, and it’ll instantly generate a live blockchain platform that’s dedicated to their dApp. Because each EVM-compatible chain is built on Near, they boast the same rapid transaction fees, low fees, and high-security of their parent network. Once their Virtual Chain is up and running, developers can then enhance it with various Web3 plugins from the Aurora Marketplace.

The success of the first graduates demonstrates that Aurora’s concept of a low-code blockchain is a viable option for developers seeking a third option, besides either building their own chain or trying to build within the confines of an existing, inefficient network like Ethereum.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson