NextFin.AI And GALA Announce New Era Of X-Tech Summit 2025 At Stanford To Drive Global Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief NextFin.AI and GALA will host the NEX-T 2025 Summit at Stanford on September 27–28, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and investors to explore AI, technology, and the future of business.

NextFin.AI, the first AI-powered financial news and data analysis platform, in collaboration with the Global Asian Leaders Alliance (GALA), an international organization connecting Asian entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation leaders, announced the upcoming New Era of X-Tech Summit (NEX-T 2025), scheduled for September 27–28 at Stanford University.

The event takes place at a time of global transformation, as AI, sustainability, the digital economy, and models of human collaboration enter a new stage of development. AI is moving beyond experimental applications toward mainstream adoption, while businesses and societies alike are increasingly prioritizing innovation, accountability, and long-term value creation.

NEX-T 2025 is positioned as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together industry leaders, technologists, financial professionals, venture capital firms, cross-sector innovators, and the next generation of pioneers to explore future opportunities. The summit anticipates participation from more than 400 global entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and policymakers, with substantial media coverage expected from major US outlets.

NEX-T 2025 is positioned as a landmark gathering at Stanford University, aiming to shape the future direction of global innovation, capital, and leadership. The event seeks to bring together participants at the forefront of technology, finance, and business to exchange ideas, establish connections, and explore emerging opportunities in an era of fast transformation.

It is intended for entrepreneurs and founders developing solutions in fields such as AI, robotics, renewable energy, fintech, and healthcare who are looking for insights, investment, or global networks. It also addresses the interests of investors and venture capitalists focusing on frontier technologies and international market growth, as well as corporate executives and strategists from major technology firms, financial institutions, and multinational corporations pursuing next-decade opportunities.

Researchers, technologists, and innovators are expected to contribute by advancing dialogue across science, business, and society, while policymakers and thought leaders will engage in discussions on regulation, collaboration, and the innovation ecosystem. In addition, the summit highlights the role of Asian entrepreneurs, investors, and creators on a global stage, fostering cross-cultural collaboration and impact.

The mission of NEX-T 2025 is to inspire global vision and leadership for the next generation of innovators, to analyze key trends in technology development and investment, and to establish stronger connections between ideas, capital, and real-world applications.

NEX-T 2025 Unveils Comprehensive Agenda And Esteemed Lineup Of Global AI, Innovation, And Leadership Experts

The NEX-T 2025 agenda features several core tracks and highlights, including keynote presentations on AI trends, global transformations, and the evolution of finance, as well as panel discussions exploring AI applications across industries, X-Tech innovations, capital and investment strategies, women in leadership, and next-generation leadership. The summit also includes a global innovation showcase through the NEX-T Demo Show and cross-disciplinary sessions on AI, ethics, humanities, and cognitive science under the Tech & Mindfulness track.

On the morning of September 27th, the program begins with an opening ceremony, followed by a keynote on Silicon Valley and AI trends, and panels on the future of human health, entrepreneurship, and venture capital trends in AI. A networking lunch is scheduled at noon. The afternoon sessions feature a keynote on investing in the AI era and US market trends, alongside panels on women’s global influence, AI in media and public trust, US-China entrepreneurship, and next-generation perspectives, with concurrent tracks highlighting visionary startups in the NEX-T Demo Show. The evening concludes with a VIP Gala Dinner.

On September 28th, select sessions include closed-door leadership meetings and a private dinner for VVIP participants.

The summit will host an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Gary Scott Gensler, former Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission and MIT Sloan professor; John L. Hennessy, 10th President of Stanford University, Chairman of Alphabet, and Turing Award Laureate; Fiona Ma, 34th Treasurer of California; Chen Tianqiao, Founder of Shanda Group; Victor Wang, Founding Partner of CEG Ventures; Prof. Mike Snyder, Chair of the Stanford Genome Center and expert in genomics and wearable technologies; Prof. Huijun Ring, Stanford adjunct professor and AI longevity medicine specialist; and Guangyu Robert Yang, Co-founder and CEO of Altera and former MIT professor in Brain & Cognitive Sciences and Electrical Engineering. Additional speakers from global technology, finance, and innovation sectors are also expected to participate.

All interested individuals are welcome to register in order to attend the summit.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson