Nasdaq And Talos Partner To Build Integrated Infrastructure For Tokenized Collateral Management

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nasdaq and Talos are partnering to integrate digital asset infrastructure with risk, collateral, and surveillance systems to enable institutions to manage tokenized collateral while improving efficiency, compliance, and market integrity.

Nasdaq and Talos have announced a partnership aimed at linking Talos’ digital asset infrastructure with Nasdaq’s Calypso and Trade Surveillance platforms to create an integrated system for managing tokenized collateral. The collaboration is intended to address structural challenges that have limited broader adoption of tokenized collateral in institutional markets, particularly the difficulty of incorporating digital assets into established risk management and collateral workflows.

Tokenized collateral, defined as the digital representation of traditional financial assets on distributed ledger technology, allows for the real-time movement of securities, cash equivalents, and other high-quality assets across platforms and jurisdictions. This programmable model is viewed as a way to release locked capital and enhance operational efficiency. According to a recent Nasdaq report, 25% of collateral is currently tied up in corrective and non-interest-bearing measures, representing more than $35 billion in excess or non-remunerated collateral. At the same time, realizing this potential depends on infrastructure that allows institutions to manage tokenized collateral with the same level of operational control and integrated oversight used for traditional asset classes.

Talos provides institutional-grade digital asset functionality covering front-office processes such as portfolio construction, valuation, and execution, as well as back-office operations. Nasdaq Calypso is widely used by global financial institutions to manage risk, margin, and collateral across traditional asset classes. By connecting these systems, market participants gain the ability to manage both on-chain and off-chain collateral workflows within a unified framework, while also expanding access to marketplaces and custodians across both ecosystems.

Advancing Digital Asset Market Integrity With Risk, Collateral, And New Infrastructure

“This partnership solves a fundamental challenge facing institutional markets: the inability to manage exposure across markets with a single risk and asset lens,” said Roland Chai, Executive Vice President, Nasdaq in a written statement. “This partnership builds on a series of strategic initiatives designed to converge on- and off-chain market ecosystems, while preserving the liquidity, transparency and integrity of regulated markets. As both a market operator and technology provider to the global financial industry, Nasdaq is uniquely positioned to drive forward the next wave of innovation and growth across global capital markets,” he added.

“The evolution toward tokenized collateral is a natural progression for institutional capital markets,” said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos in a written statement. “By combining Talos’s digital asset infrastructure with Nasdaq’s Calypso and Trade Surveillance platforms, firms can connect workflows for execution, risk, collateral and compliance to reduce operational friction across both on- and off-chain asset classes,” he added.

The digital asset sector continues to face forms of market abuse that have long been addressed in traditional financial markets. As digital assets expand, both regulators and market participants are emphasizing the need to embed trust, integrity, and regulatory compliance frameworks similar to those underpinning established markets.

Under the terms of the partnership, Talos clients will gain access to Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a platform designed to detect and investigate potential market abuse across both traditional and digital asset markets. The system will allow Talos clients to monitor all trades executed through the Talos platform using the same level of institutional oversight applied by major exchanges and market participants globally.

Clients will have access to advanced detection tools capable of identifying suspicious trading behavior, including layering, spoofing, wash trading, and cross-market manipulation, across the venues accessible through Talos. As market abuse techniques become more complex, cross-product analytical capabilities are positioned as essential for identifying patterns that span multiple market environments.

This integration is intended to enable financial institutions using the Talos platform to enhance their compliance frameworks and align with evolving regulatory expectations, while also supporting broader market integrity as institutional involvement in digital assets continues to grow.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

