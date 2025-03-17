Mubarak Gains Momentum: Four.meme To Discuss Memecoin’s Surge In AMA Session On March 17

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Four.meme is hosting an AMA session to discuss the rise of the Mubarak memecoin, which recently gained attention after being listed on Binance Alpha and supported by Changpeng Zhao.

BNB Chain platform, designed to simplify the creation and trading of memecoins, Four.meme announced plans to host a space on social media platform X, dedicated to the Mubarak, a memecoin, which was initially launched by Four.meme and later taken over and developed by the community.

Mubarak has now been listed on Binance Alpha, a sub-platform of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The memecoin inspired by Changpeng Zhao saw a sharp increase in price after the Binance founder posted a meme on X.

This led to a substantial increase in its market capitalization, surpassing the $50 million mark, and attracting notable interest from both traders and investors. The announcement of the Binance Alpha listing further fueled trading activity, pushing the token’s value upwards and generating considerable profits for early investors.

According to the project’s website, “CZ just subtly acknowledged that he’s Mubarak – a typical cryptic move from the Binance boss! Those who’ve followed CZ long enough know that when he shills like this, the chances of a Binance listing are sky-high. The Arab world, with their deep pockets, is ready to pump Mubarak to a $1 billion MC. This meme coin has now been taken over by the community, with the CTO pushing it hard – get ready for a big boom!”

Four.meme To Discuss Mubarak’s Rise, Featuring Key Crypto Industry Leaders

🚀 Join us for a deep dive into Mubarak @mubarak_cto with an all-star panel! 🔥



👥 Host: Anita @Anitahityou

👨‍🍳 Pickle Cat @0xPickleCati – @mubarak_cto Chief Cooking Officer

🧢 Qiu Rong @joakja – Web3 KOL

🧠 Ivan – Researcher at @mpost_io & Popcorn Today



📅 March 17 | 1PM UTC… pic.twitter.com/RBkRxi6dWX — Four.Meme (@four_meme_) March 16, 2025

In the upcoming AMA session, set for 1 PM on March 17th, the panel will discuss the recent rise of Mubarak. Moderated by Anita, a Web3 opinion leader (KOL), the discussion will feature guests such as Pickle Cat, a representative of the Mubarak project, Qiu Rong, another KOL, and Ivan, a researcher from Mpost cryptocurrency-focused media outlet and Popcorn Today cryptocurrency news platform.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson