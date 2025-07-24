MoreMarkets Introduces XRP Earn Account, Unlocking $200B In DeFi

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Liquidity marketplace MoreMarkets announced that it has introduced the XRP Earn Account, marking its first product aimed at offering XRP holders access to secure yield opportunities that were previously limited to institutional investors. This initiative targets a notable gap within the $200 billion XRP ecosystem, where holders have traditionally faced limited options for staking or generating yield.

“We want to bring the comfort of fintech and merge it with the yield potential of DeFi,” said Altan Tutar, CEO and Co-Founder of MoreMarkets, in a written statement. “For too long, high-yield strategies generating annual returns of 20% or more have been exclusive to hedge funds and institutions, while everyday investors have been stuck with sub-2% yields. We’re using digital asset infrastructure to democratize these sophisticated earning opportunities,” he added.

XRP Earn Account To Offer Self-Custodial DeFi Yield With Institutional-Grade Security And Plans For Multi-Asset Expansion

The XRP Earn Account allows users to deposit XRP tokens and earn yield automatically through selected decentralised finance (DeFi) strategies, while retaining self-custody via smart contract vaults. The platform integrates institutional-level security with an intuitive interface intended for broad user adoption.

Features include self-custodial smart contract vaults enabling users to control withdrawals, automated allocation into thoroughly vetted DeFi yield strategies, and adherence to industry security standards with regular audits conducted by Halborn, Sherlock, and Sigma Prime.

Users can easily register through email or connect their wallets. MoreMarkets intends to extend its offerings beyond XRP to include other digital assets and real-world asset strategies, with the goal of providing retail investors globally access to institutional-quality returns.

MoreMarkets is designed to provide yield opportunities for non-EVM tokens such as XRP and DOGE, enabling users to unlock the value of their idle cryptocurrency holdings without requiring these assets to leave their native networks. The platform integrates a DeFi stack comprising deposit vaults, cross-chain messaging, and yield aggregation to facilitate this process.

By leveraging a trust-minimized vault framework, MoreMarkets allows asset managers to create bespoke yield strategies while keeping user deposits within an upgrade-safe, ERC-4626–compatible container. This approach enables native assets to participate in DeFi activities across multiple ecosystems without leaving their home networks, eliminating the need for bridging or wrapping tokens and thereby preserving the security and integrity of the assets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson