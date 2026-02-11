Monad Unveils $7.5M Nitro Accelerator To Support Blockchain’s Ecosystem Projects

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Nitro, a cryptocurrency accelerator built around the Monad blockchain, announced that it is now offering up to $7.5 million to execution‑focused teams with the aim of helping already‑funded crypto projects develop into products that reach completion.

Applications opened yesterday, accompanied by a stated intention to address what the organization describes as one of the industry’s most predictable shortcomings: founders who secure funding quickly but deliver progress slowly.

The program plans to support as many as fifteen early‑stage teams with a combined total of up to $7.5 million, allocating as much as $500,000 per project across a three‑month program that includes both New York‑based and remote participation.

Nitro presents a direct assessment of current market dynamics, describing what it views as a recurring issue in crypto venture funding in which teams raise capital rapidly yet struggle to produce production‑ready products or achieve product‑market fit. In response, the accelerator is designed around principles of execution, consistent shipping, and validation rather than short‑term growth indicators or token‑driven incentives, positioning itself in contrast to the raise‑then‑stall pattern that characterized much of the previous cycle.

The first cohort is focused on infrastructure, developer tools, and user‑facing applications built on Monad, with a preference for founders who already demonstrate steady delivery and a clear trajectory toward product‑market fit. The program concludes with a Demo Day for crypto and technology investors, including Paradigm, Electric Capital, Dragonfly, and Castle Island Ventures, who are expected to contribute mentorship, feedback, and participation rather than serving solely as names associated with the event. (The structure is framed as an attempt to reinforce disciplined development within a capital‑rich environment.

Introducing Nitro.



A 3 month long project accelerator, open to builders on any chain.



15 teams will receive:

– $500k funding from top VCs

– Mentorship from industry-leading founders

– Elite builder cohort



Follow @nitrodotacc for updates. Apply now: https://t.co/yZFilFUA0h pic.twitter.com/6WqZZ59A2f — Monad (@monad) February 10, 2026

Nitro Goes Live Amid Heavy Monad Ecosystem Funding

Nitro’s launch follows more than $108 million raised by projects within the Monad ecosystem and $244 million in funding for Monad itself from Paradigm, Coinbase Ventures, and other backers. The foundation describes Monad as a high‑performance, EVM‑compatible Layer 1 designed for high‑frequency finance and autonomous systems, with its mainnet scheduled to go live in November 2025. In practical terms, significant capital already exists within this segment of the crypto landscape, and the remaining challenge is consistent execution.

These developments are unfolding within a market environment that remains risk‑on but comparatively softer. Bitcoin trades near $70,096, reflecting a decline of approximately 0.6% over the past twenty‑four hours. Ethereum is priced around $2,104, showing a modest increase of roughly 0.5% on the day.

Solana is positioned near $86.70 after a volatile week that included intraday movements above $89. If earlier market cycles rewarded narratives and fully diluted valuations, Nitro is advancing a more targeted and verifiable approach: in an ecosystem with substantial available capital, the teams that will stand out are those capable of delivering on schedule and operating without reliance on another hype‑driven cycle for survival.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

