Monad Strengthens Protocol‑Level Tooling With Acquisition Of Ponder's Open‑Source Indexing Team

In Brief Monad Foundation has acquired the Ponder team to strengthen the EVM data layer and advance high‑performance infrastructure for next‑generation applications.

Independent organization dedicated to supporting the development, adoption and growth of the Monad blockchain, Monad Foundation announced that it has acquired the team behind Ponder, an open-source framework for blockchain data indexing.

The decision to acquire the team behind Ponder can be read as a strategic attempt to reshape how data is handled across high‑performance EVM environments. The move signals a recognition that while execution layers like Monad are accelerating rapidly, the surrounding data infrastructure has not evolved at the same pace, creating a widening gap between what chains can do and what developers can realistically build.

Ponder, originally conceived as an open‑source framework for indexing blockchain data, has positioned itself as a modern alternative to legacy approaches. It ingests events from EVM‑based smart contracts, processes them with notable efficiency, and exposes structured outputs through APIs such as GraphQL.

Its appeal has rested on a combination of speed, type safety, and a developer‑friendly workflow that avoids the friction associated with older indexing stacks. Benchmarks have suggested that Ponder can index data at speeds far exceeding traditional subgraph‑based systems, while maintaining a smaller database footprint. Its local development environment, built around hot reloading and a streamlined server setup, has made rapid iteration more accessible. The emphasis on end‑to‑end type safety has also reduced the need for code generation and minimized common implementation errors. Because it runs anywhere Node.js is supported, it offers flexible deployment and horizontal scaling without downtime.

Over the past two years, this approach has gained traction, with Ponder becoming a backbone for hundreds of applications across the EVM ecosystem. Yet the broader context is one of growing tension: chains like Monad are pushing throughput and performance to new levels, but the data layer remains constrained by standards and tools designed for an earlier era. As a result, developers often struggle to deliver responsive, user‑centric applications that fully leverage the capabilities of modern execution environments.

Ponder Team To Rebuild The EVM Data Layer For Next‑Gen Performance

The Ponder team—Kevin, Kyle, and Jay—has spent years working directly with these bottlenecks. Their experience building tools for faster, more reliable crypto software has given them a close view of the structural issues that limit today’s EVM applications. By joining Monad Foundation, they shift from building workarounds to addressing these problems at the protocol layer.

Their mandate now extends to creating infrastructure, tooling, and open standards that align the data layer with the performance ambitions of next‑generation chains. If successful, this could allow applications on Monad to better exploit the network’s speed, reliability, and decentralization, while potentially influencing data practices across the wider EVM landscape.

The team plans to continue developing Ponder as an open‑source indexing solution, suggesting that the acquisition is not an absorption but an expansion of scope. The underlying message is that improving the data layer is no longer optional for ecosystems seeking to support more advanced applications.

