Business News Report Technology
October 21, 2025

Moca Network Launches AIR Shop To Provide Verifiable Loyalty Rewards For SK Planet Users

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 21, 2025 at 10:37 am Updated: October 21, 2025 at 10:37 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 21, 2025 at 10:37 am

In Brief

AIR Shop, developed with Spree Finance, offers a verifiable loyalty platform with free access and higher-tier rewards unlocked via Moca Network and SK Planet credentials.

Moca Network Unveils AIR Shop To Reward SK Planet Users Verified With AIR Identity

Animoca Brands’ flagship project, Moca Network, announced the development of what it aims to be the world’s largest chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network with the launch of AIR Shop, one of the first verifiable loyalty platforms. The platform was created in collaboration with Spree Finance, a commerce and rewards infrastructure provider for tokenized economies, and in partnership with SK Planet. AIR Shop is designed to enable interoperable and verifiable loyalty programs across multiple ecosystems.

SK Planet, a major South Korean ICT company and operator of OK Cashbag, the country’s largest integrated rewards service, has integrated Moca Network’s enterprise-grade decentralized identity system into its operations. By adopting AIR Identity, Moca Network’s core digital identity protocol, SK Planet offers 29 million users and 95,000 merchants verifiable identity services powered by zero-knowledge proof technology, ensuring data sovereignty and seamless interoperability.

AIR Shop provides a verifiable loyalty platform that gives users access to a variety of global offers, including flights, hotels, car rentals, villas, premium retail, and VIP experiences. Rewards of up to 31% of spending are available depending on membership tier, and points can be redeemed or spent transparently on-chain. Real-world travel deals and exclusive experiences on the platform are powered by BookIt.com.

AIR Shop Initiates Sweepstakes Campaigns Offering Luxury Travel, Concerts, And Premium Experiences

Users can now register for an AIR account on AIR Shop, gaining free access to a Basic Tier membership. Higher-tier memberships are available to individuals who hold specific verified credentials associated with OK Cashbag’s OCB loyalty points, MOCA Coin, or Mocaverse NFT staking, enabling them to access rewards issued in AIR SP, AIR Shop’s stablecoin-backed loyalty point system.

“SK Planet has always been at the forefront of consumer loyalty innovation with OK Cashbag,” said Kyosu Kim, Chief Business Officer of SK Planet, in a written statement. “Partnering with Moca Network to launch AIR Shop allows us to extend our ecosystem into Web3 while continuing to serve our millions of users with greater value and more exciting experiences. AIR Shop is a powerful step forward in connecting retail loyalty with blockchain-powered rewards,” he added.

“AIR Shop represents a new era of verifiable loyalty — rewarding users with precision while preventing reward abuse,” said Kenneth Shek, Project Lead of Moca Network, in a written statement. “SK Planet is positioning itself at the forefront of loyalty and decentralized identifier innovation by giving users ownership of their data and allowing their digital identities to be verifiable in a highly interoperable manner. We are very excited to work with SK Planet to bring identity to its vast merchant and user network,” he added.

In order to celebrate its launch, AIR Shop is introducing a set of exclusive sweepstakes campaigns. Participants who meet eligibility requirements can use AIR SP to enter for a chance to win prizes such as a five-day luxury stay on Jeju Island, Grand Prix racing experiences, BLACKPINK concert tickets at Tokyo Dome, and other offerings, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

