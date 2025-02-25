ML KOL Club And CGV Host Web3 Party And Award Ceremony, Celebrating Industry Growth

In Brief ML KOL Club and CGV successfully hosted the “HK Web3 KOLs and Projects Mix Party” at Consensus HK, bringing together leading organizations, prominent Web3 projects, and key opinion leaders.

“HK Web3 KOLs and Projects Mix Party” held at Consensus HK 2025 on February 19th, organized by ML KOL Club and CGV, with co-hosts BrushO, IsPay, Aylab, K24Ventures, and Avatar Dao, concluded with a great success.

This event brought together leading organizations, prominent Web3 projects, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from Hong Kong and around the globe to explore new opportunities in the development of the Web3 ecosystem, who shared their insights during a keynote session.

ML KOL Club, the event’s host, began with the opening keynote. The organization connects prominent global opinion leaders and has developed a large, engaged community. Its goal is to provide its KOL members with professional investment research and primary investment opportunities, while also offering top-tier projects high-quality, reliable market promotion services.

Next, BrushO, a decentralized global oral health data platform, presented its initiative. BrushO combines an AI-powered smart toothbrush with a Web3 network, allowing users to significantly improve their oral care habits while establishing a Web3 oral health identity. Participants can accumulate personal oral health data and contribute it to the global health data network.

Biw Meta followed with its presentation on a metaverse public blockchain built on the advanced BIWChain blockchain operating system. The project leverages the system’s efficiency, security, scalability, and high capacity to provide innovative solutions for metaverse applications, pushing forward new advancements in the field.

Aylab, a Web3 growth engine, presented next. The company helps projects expand their user base, transaction volume, and Total Value Locked (TVL) globally. With 50 million active wallets in its ecosystem, Aylab has generated 300 million impressions in the past 30 days and introduced 100,000 KYC-verified users to its clients.

Web3 KOL Award Ceremony Honors Industry Leaders And Recognizes Key Contributions To The Ecosystem

Following the presentations, the KOL Award Ceremony took place. During this ceremony, the organizers recognized KOLs who had made considerable contributions to the Web3 industry over the past year. Award recipients, who hailed from Chinese-speaking regions as well as international markets like Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan, have become influential trendsetters in the industry due to their outstanding performance and innovative contributions.

ML KOL Club and CGV expressed their sincere gratitude to the co-hosts, including BrushO, IsPay, Aylab, K24 Ventures, and Avatar Dao, for their invaluable contribution to the event. They also extended thanks to the media and strategic partners for their strong support, which included MetaEra, Odaily, ChainCatcher, Coinsights, AsianFinPress, Metaverse Post, Voice of Crypto, XPIN Network, Uweb, DeJob, Bitunix, MiniTon, Biw Meta, Codatta, AI101 Labs, Zulu, and Vitaminiai. These partnerships played a crucial role in the event’s success.

