Mintify Introduces MintAI AI-Powered Trading Tool, Closed Beta Set For Launch In Coming Weeks

In Brief Mintify has introduced MintAI, an AI-powered trading tool designed to enhance automation, asset discovery, and analytics for digital asset traders.

Trading interface and execution platform Mintify has introduced MintAI, an AI-powered trading tool designed to enhance automation, asset discovery, and analytics for digital asset traders. Built on Mintify’s software development kit (SDK), it aims to provide a seamless and intuitive trading experience.

One of MintAI’s standout features is its prompt-based trading, which allows users to execute trades using simple text commands. With wallet abstraction, traders can automate tasks such as buying, selling, and swapping assets just by entering a request. The tool also offers personalized discovery by curating a tailored asset feed based on a trader’s history, helping users identify relevant on-chain opportunities. Additionally, MintAI includes advanced analytics, enabling traders to perform custom on-chain queries for various asset types, including tokens and NFTs. For example, users can request a list of newly launched Solana (SOL) tokens within the past 48 hours that meet specific market cap and trading volume criteria.

MintAI supports multiple blockchain networks, allowing users to explore and trade assets across all chains integrated with Mintify. It also provides NFT trait analysis, helping traders identify mispriced traits within collections using simple prompts, which can offer a strategic advantage.

Initially, MintAI will be available on Mintify.xyz, with plans to expand to the social media platform X, where users will be able to manage their wallets simply by tagging the MintAI account. To further improve accessibility, an integrated Telegram bot is also in development. According to the announcement,

MintAI will enter a closed beta phase in the coming weeks, with a public launch expected this summer.

What Is Mintify?

Mintify represents a new wave of platforms that enable real-time, direct on-chain trading, providing users with seamless access to digital asset markets. The platform aims to play a foundational role in the evolving landscape of decentralized networks and blockchain-based consumer applications, which are increasingly shaping the global economy.

In February, Mintify secured funding in a round led by Redacted, though the exact amount was not disclosed. This investment is expected to support the platform’s growth and further development as it positions itself within the expanding digital asset ecosystem.

