Mid-April’s Top Crypto Partnerships: Bybit, Binance, and 21Shares

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mid-April 2025 sees crypto giants like Bybit, Binance, Kraken, 21Shares, and BONK forge game-changing partnerships, advancing crypto prop trading, mainstream payments, institutional adoption, and real-world connectivity.

April 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone month for crypto, with groundbreaking partnerships that bridge digital assets and the real world. From prop trading innovations to global payment solutions and decentralized infrastructure, key players like Bybit, Binance, Kraken, and 21Shares are propelling crypto toward mainstream adoption.

Crypto Fund Trader & Bybit: A New Era in Crypto Prop Trading

Crypto Fund Trader (CFT), the leading proprietary trading firm dedicated to crypto, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Bybit, a top global cryptocurrency exchange. This collaboration cements CFT’s status as the original true crypto prop firm, setting a new industry benchmark.

Starting April 21st, CFT will fully integrate Bybit into its platform, enhancing the trading experience with cutting-edge tools, unmatched liquidity, and access to over 715 crypto pairs—the largest selection in the market. This fusion combines CFT’s popular evaluation model with Bybit’s high-performance ecosystem, offering a seamless trading experience tailored for crypto traders.

Key benefits include:

✅ Ultra-fast execution – Bybit’s robust infrastructure ensures precision and speed.

✅ Superior liquidity – Smooth, uninterrupted trades backed by Bybit’s deep liquidity.

✅ Enhanced learning support – CFT Academy will introduce new educational resources to optimize trading strategies.

CFT traders will also receive exclusive rewards, reinforcing their journey toward mastery. The transition begins with a beta phase in April, culminating in a full migration on April 21st.

This partnership is more than an upgrade—it’s a game-changer, making CFT the only prop firm truly built for crypto traders. Welcome to the future of crypto prop trading!

Binance & Worldpay’s for Crypto Payments

Binance has partnered with Worldpay to enable crypto purchases via Apple Pay and Google Pay, making transactions smoother for users. This integration enhances accessibility to digital assets by utilizing familiar payment platforms, a move Binance sees as crucial for crypto adoption.

With over 500 million Apple Pay users and 150 million on Google Pay, Binance aims to bridge traditional finance with Web3. The exchange emphasized that adding these options is about more than convenience—it’s about “meeting users where they are” and simplifying the crypto onboarding process.

Worldpay, a leader in global payment processing since 1997, specializes in supporting crypto exchanges with fraud prevention and chargeback protection.

Nabil Manji, Head of FinTech Growth at Worldpay, highlighted the growing dominance of digital wallets, calling them the “preferred payment method for millions.” This partnership is expected to attract a wider audience to the crypto space while ensuring secure and efficient transactions.

Kraken & Mastercard To Launch EU and UK Crypto Payments

Kraken has teamed up with Mastercard to boost crypto payments across the UK and Europe. This partnership allows Kraken users to make purchases with crypto at any merchant accepting Mastercard.

Following the January launch of Kraken Pay—which supports instant cross-border transactions in over 300 fiat and crypto currencies—the exchange has seen over 200,000 users onboard in just 90 days. Now, Kraken plans to expand with both physical and digital debit cards “in the coming weeks,” according to Mastercard.

Kraken’s co-CEO, David Ripley, emphasized that customers want the ability to “easily pay for real-world goods and services” using crypto.

Mastercard’s EVP, Scott Abrahams, highlighted their shared goal of making digital assets more accessible and secure.

This collaboration marks a key step in bridging crypto with everyday spending, reinforcing the push toward mainstream adoption of digital assets.

South Korea to Relax Crypto Regulations

South Korea’s top banks are urging regulators to ease restrictions on crypto partnerships. Executives from KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori, NH Nonghyup, Jeonbuk Bank, and Toss Bank met with lawmakers to propose allowing exchanges to partner with multiple banks instead of just one.

Currently, South Korean exchanges must secure a single banking partner to provide fiat-to-crypto services, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering rules. This system has disproportionately benefited certain banks—K-Bank, for instance, tripled its user base after partnering with Upbit in 2020.

Woori Bank’s president, Jung Jin-wan, emphasized the need for regulatory change to enhance consumer choice and financial stability. He urged lawmakers to expand the model to allow multiple banking partnerships per exchange.

Meanwhile, banks and exchanges are preparing for institutional adoption, as South Korea gradually lifts its ban on institutional crypto investment. Upbit is already fielding corporate account inquiries, while Korbit has introduced a crypto asset management service for institutions.

This push for regulatory flexibility comes amid growing institutional interest in digital assets, signaling a shift toward broader mainstream adoption in South Korea’s crypto landscape.

21Shares Partners with House of Doge to Launch First Dogecoin ETP in Europe

21Shares AG has partnered with the House of Doge to launch the first and only exchange-traded product (ETP) for Dogecoin that is officially endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation. The DOGE ETP was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and allows institutional investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin in a regulated and transparent manner.

Dogecoin, initially established as a comical alternative to Bitcoin, has evolved into a respectable form of a digital currency, which can now be utilized for real-world applications. Adoption by companies including Microsoft and AMC Theatres have demonstrated Doge’s future in conventional finance.

With its strong community and commitment to social impact, Dogecoin has funded charitable projects and advanced financial accessibility efforts under the ethos of “Do Only Good Everyday.”

Duncan Moir, President of the crypto company 21Shares, pointed out the transformation of Dogecoin away from being a cryptocurrency to a cultural and financially relevant movement, and that the ETP represents an essential stride in an industry’s institutional adoption of the token.

Jens Wiechers of the Dogecoin Foundation stated that in helping Dogecoin scale as a global currency, this is important to have institutional support since this initiative will make the Dogecoin currency fun yet credible at scale.

Sarosh Mistry, Director-Elect of House of Doge, noted that this partnership underscores Dogecoin’s legitimacy in the financial world.

The two companies are making institutional-style investment products available, providing investors with yet another opportunity to invest in the Dogecoin ecosystem while preserving the original community-driven ethos.

This launch marks a significant step in Dogecoin’s journey toward broader financial adoption.

Dabba Network & BONK Providing Internet Connectivity for Disenfranchised Areas

Dabba Network, a decentralized wireless provider, has partnered with BONK to expand internet access in underserved areas. The collaboration reserves 10,000 Dabba Lite hotspots for the BONK community, with each deployment burning $20 worth of BONK tokens and an additional $2 burned monthly for 18 months per device.

This initiative highlights how decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) can work with community-driven projects for real-world impact. With 600 million Indians and 3 billion people globally lacking internet access, Dabba aims to bridge this gap. The partnership merges BONK’s strong grassroots engagement with Dabba’s connectivity solutions, demonstrating blockchain’s potential beyond finance.

Dabba hotspots, priced at $299 including onboarding, offer an accessible entry into DePIN participation. This initiative aligns with BONK DAO’s vision for practical utility, using the tagline #bonktheinternet. A microsite launching April 5, 2025, will allow community members to purchase hotspots with BONK at a discount. Additional engagement includes Galxe quests, “Deep in DePIN” X Spaces, podcasts, and educational content.

By combining internet expansion with token-burning mechanics, this model benefits both infrastructure development and token holders, further proving that meme-driven projects like BONK can contribute to global progress.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este