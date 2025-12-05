MetaMask Launches In-Wallet Prediction Markets Powered By Polymarket, Enabling Trading With Rewards

Software cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask announced that it has introduced MetaMask Prediction Markets powered by Polymarket, a feature enabling trading on the future outcomes of real-world events directly within the wallet interface while awarding MetaMask Rewards points for each prediction placed. Access to the functionality is available through the latest version of the MetaMask mobile application, which supports participation without requiring external platforms.

Prediction markets are described as mechanisms that transform ongoing news and real-world developments into tradable opportunities (framed as an environment where participants can take positions on anticipated outcomes rather than solely observing events). Users are able to buy or sell positions on markets related to sports, politics, cryptocurrency, culture and other sectors, with examples including questions about the 2026 NBA championship or whether Bitcoin’s price will exceed a specified threshold by a given date.

Each prediction represents a stake backed by actual funds, positioned as a structure that produces a collective signal about expectations for future events. Because participants commit their own assets, the resulting market prices reflect aggregated beliefs that can, in some cases, offer more accurate forecasts than individual expert opinions or traditional polling. This approach functions as a method of observing global events while incorporating probability signals shaped by the broader participant base.

MetaMask Mobile Introduces Seamless In-Wallet Prediction Market Trading With Fast Execution And Secure Self-Custody

According to MetaMask, it is the first self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet to incorporate integrated access to prediction markets, with Polymarket functionality now embedded directly within the application.

The MetaMask mobile interface is described as offering a straightforward onboarding process, allowing participants to engage with prediction markets without additional external steps. Trading functions are characterized by fast execution, enabling users to explore available markets and place positions with minimal delay. Account funding is depicted as a one-tap action that accepts tokens from any EVM-compatible network, removing the need for extended verification procedures. Once a market reaches resolution, any resulting proceeds can be claimed directly into the wallet. The system also allocates MetaMask Rewards points for each executed trade, framing prediction activity as simultaneously contributing to an accumulating rewards balance. Prediction-related transactions occur within a self-custodial environment supported by MetaMask’s security infrastructure, maintaining user control over private keys and associated assets throughout the process.

Prediction markets are increasingly being integrated into cryptocurrency wallets, a trend that reflects their growing adoption and the move toward enabling participation without requiring movement across multiple platforms.

During the same week, Trust Wallet — a self-custodial wallet established by the founder of Binance — introduced native support for prediction markets, an update formally announced on 2 December 2025. The integration appears within the Swaps section under a new “Predictions” tab, through which market listings can be viewed and YES or NO positions can be taken on various categories including sports, politics and cryptocurrency. This functionality operates entirely inside the wallet environment, removing the need to connect external applications or interfaces.

