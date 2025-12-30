en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
December 30, 2025

Meta Acquires Manus To Accelerate AI Innovation In Business Applications

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 30, 2025 at 2:30 am Updated: December 30, 2025 at 2:53 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 30, 2025 at 2:30 am

In Brief

Meta has acquired autonomous AI developer Manus to integrate its general-purpose AI agent into Meta’s products, expand business applications, and strengthen the company’s global AI capabilities.

Meta Acquires Manus To Integrate Advanced Capabilities into Meta AI

Autonomous general AI developer Manus announced that it has joined technology company Meta to integrate its AI agent into Meta’s suite of products, aiming to make the agent accessible to billions of users and create new business opportunities. 

Manus has developed a leading autonomous general-purpose AI agent capable of independently performing complex tasks such as market research, coding, and data analysis. The company will continue to operate and offer the Manus service while incorporating its technology into Meta’s offerings.

Since launching its first General AI Agent earlier this year, Manus has supported the daily operations of millions of users and businesses globally, processing over 147 trillion tokens and generating more than 80 million virtual computers. The company intends to expand the service to additional business applications.

Manus views autonomous agents as a key technological advancement, positioning the company as an execution layer that translates advanced AI functions into scalable, dependable systems capable of performing end-to-end tasks in practical settings. The company has emphasized that this transition will not disrupt existing customers, and it will continue to offer its subscription service through its app and website while maintaining operations in Singapore.

The AI solution currently serves millions of users globally, and Manus intends to expand access over time to additional businesses and the broader user base on Meta’s platforms.

Meta Strengthens AI Ambitions With New Acquisition And Singapore Team Expansion

Manus’s team of specialists will join Meta to deploy general-purpose AI agents across both consumer and business products, including within Meta AI.

AI entrepreneur Alexandr Wang, who was appointed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this summer to lead Meta’s AI initiatives, stated on X that the company is also expanding its recruitment efforts in Singapore, where the Manus team will continue to operate. 

Mark Zuckerberg is investing billions of dollars in quickly advancing AI technology as part of the company’s efforts to compete with OpenAI and Google. He has described his goal as creating “personal superintelligence,” focusing on expanding AI infrastructure, recruiting leading researchers, and acquiring several smaller AI start-ups.

The acquisition would become Meta’s third-largest purchase, following WhatsApp and Scale AI. Meta acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and paid up to $15 billion this year for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Wallet Reports 2025 Growth Across Trading, Payments, And Onchain Yield, Highlighting Shift Toward Multi-Purpose Crypto Use

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

Dr. Han Lin Shares Year-End Review: Gate Advances Web3 Adoption And Strengthens Global Market Position

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

Pi Squared Highlights 2026 As Turning Point For Payments, Driven By Regulation, AI, And Blockchain Modernization

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

OKX Unveils Rewind 2025: A Personalized Year-In-Review Highlighting Users’ Trading And Onchain Activity

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Reports 2025 Growth Across Trading, Payments, And Onchain Yield, Highlighting Shift Toward Multi-Purpose Crypto Use

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

Dr. Han Lin Shares Year-End Review: Gate Advances Web3 Adoption And Strengthens Global Market Position

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

OKX Unveils Rewind 2025: A Personalized Year-In-Review Highlighting Users’ Trading And Onchain Activity

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

Blockchain Forum 2026: The Premier Crypto Event Returns To Moscow On April 14–15

by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Wallet Reports 2025 Growth Across Trading, Payments, And Onchain Yield, Highlighting Shift Toward Multi-Purpose Crypto Use
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Reports 2025 Growth Across Trading, Payments, And Onchain Yield, Highlighting Shift Toward Multi-Purpose Crypto Use
by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025
Dr. Han Lin Shares Year-End Review: Gate Advances Web3 Adoption And Strengthens Global Market Position
Business News Report Technology
Dr. Han Lin Shares Year-End Review: Gate Advances Web3 Adoption And Strengthens Global Market Position
by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025
Pi Squared Highlights 2026 As Turning Point For Payments, Driven By Regulation, AI, And Blockchain Modernization
Opinion Technology
Pi Squared Highlights 2026 As Turning Point For Payments, Driven By Regulation, AI, And Blockchain Modernization
by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025
OKX Unveils Rewind 2025: A Personalized Year-In-Review Highlighting Users’ Trading And Onchain Activity
News Report Technology
OKX Unveils Rewind 2025: A Personalized Year-In-Review Highlighting Users’ Trading And Onchain Activity
by Alisa Davidson
December 30, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.