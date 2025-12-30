Meta Acquires Manus To Accelerate AI Innovation In Business Applications
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Meta has acquired autonomous AI developer Manus to integrate its general-purpose AI agent into Meta’s products, expand business applications, and strengthen the company’s global AI capabilities.
Autonomous general AI developer Manus announced that it has joined technology company Meta to integrate its AI agent into Meta’s suite of products, aiming to make the agent accessible to billions of users and create new business opportunities.
Manus has developed a leading autonomous general-purpose AI agent capable of independently performing complex tasks such as market research, coding, and data analysis. The company will continue to operate and offer the Manus service while incorporating its technology into Meta’s offerings.
Since launching its first General AI Agent earlier this year, Manus has supported the daily operations of millions of users and businesses globally, processing over 147 trillion tokens and generating more than 80 million virtual computers. The company intends to expand the service to additional business applications.
Manus views autonomous agents as a key technological advancement, positioning the company as an execution layer that translates advanced AI functions into scalable, dependable systems capable of performing end-to-end tasks in practical settings. The company has emphasized that this transition will not disrupt existing customers, and it will continue to offer its subscription service through its app and website while maintaining operations in Singapore.
The AI solution currently serves millions of users globally, and Manus intends to expand access over time to additional businesses and the broader user base on Meta’s platforms.
Meta Strengthens AI Ambitions With New Acquisition And Singapore Team Expansion
Manus’s team of specialists will join Meta to deploy general-purpose AI agents across both consumer and business products, including within Meta AI.
AI entrepreneur Alexandr Wang, who was appointed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this summer to lead Meta’s AI initiatives, stated on X that the company is also expanding its recruitment efforts in Singapore, where the Manus team will continue to operate.
Mark Zuckerberg is investing billions of dollars in quickly advancing AI technology as part of the company’s efforts to compete with OpenAI and Google. He has described his goal as creating “personal superintelligence,” focusing on expanding AI infrastructure, recruiting leading researchers, and acquiring several smaller AI start-ups.
The acquisition would become Meta’s third-largest purchase, following WhatsApp and Scale AI. Meta acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and paid up to $15 billion this year for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.