Meta Finalizes AI Licensing Deals With Major Publishers To Deliver Real-Time News In Meta AI

In Brief Meta has finalized AI licensing agreements with CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, and other publishers to integrate real-time, diverse news content into its Meta AI platform.

Technology company Meta announced that it has finalized a series of AI licensing agreements with major publishers to integrate real-time news content into its Meta AI platform, a conversational assistant integrated into many of the company’s applications.

Meta has partnered with a broad range of outlets, such as CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, the People Inc. media portfolio, The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner, USA TODAY, and the USA TODAY Network, with plans to expand partnerships and introduce new features to enhance user experience.

Meta AI will now provide a wider array of real-time content, spanning global breaking news, entertainment, lifestyle, and more, drawing from diverse sources to deliver timely and relevant information. These integrations will also link directly to partner articles, facilitating easier access to full content while helping publishers reach new audiences.

Meta is focused on enhancing the responsiveness, accuracy, and balance of Meta AI. Keeping pace with real-time events can be challenging for AI systems, but by incorporating a broader range of news sources, the platform aims to provide timely, relevant information with diverse perspectives and content types.

Commenting on the partnerships, the company emphasized that its decisions are guided by the goal of delivering meaningful experiences to users. Meta AI is being used in a variety of ways, including generating ideas, editing and animating media, exploring topics in depth, and finding creative inspiration. As the platform develops, Meta continues to refine and experiment with different AI experiences to benefit users.

Meta Expands AI Capabilities To Strengthen Chatbot And Global Reach

Meta has reversed its previous move away from using its platforms as news hubs, having discontinued Facebook’s “News” tab in 2024 and ceased compensating news publishers in 2022.

The company is now partnering with publishers to provide its AI chatbot with real-time access to news, aiming to enhance the platform’s functionality and attract more users amid rising competition. This initiative also seeks to bolster Meta’s presence in the AI space following the release of Llama 4, which faced criticism earlier in the year for underperformance.

Meta AI is accessible in over 200 countries via the company’s applications, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, as well as through the standalone Meta AI application.

