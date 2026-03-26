Messari: Pharos Targets Blockchain Bottlenecks With Parallelized Architecture, Aiming For Scalable RWA Adoption In 2026

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Messari’s report highlights Pharos as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for real-world assets, featuring parallelized architecture and a “RealFi” ecosystem, as it prepares for a 2026 mainnet launch.

Market intelligence firm Messari has published a detailed report examining Pharos, an emerging high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 network positioned as infrastructure for real-world assets (RWAs).

Founded by former executives from Ant Group, the project aims to deliver institutional-grade blockchain performance while maintaining decentralization.

The report highlights Pharos’ core architectural approach, which differs from many existing blockchains by parallelizing the entire lifecycle of a block rather than focusing solely on execution. This includes consensus, execution, storage, and data availability operating concurrently.

The design is intended to remove structural bottlenecks that limit throughput in traditional systems, with the network targeting sustained performance of approximately 30,000 transactions per second on mainnet.

A key component of the system is its storage architecture, which integrates a Merkle tree directly into the storage engine. This reduces the number of disk reads required to access state data, addressing a commonly overlooked limitation in blockchain scalability. According to the report, this approach significantly improves input/output efficiency and supports higher throughput under heavy workloads.

Pharos also introduces a unified execution environment known as the Deterministic Virtual Machine (DTVM), which enables compatibility between Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM) environments. This allows smart contracts written in different programming languages, such as Solidity and Rust, to interact natively without requiring bridges or additional layers, potentially reducing latency and complexity for developers.

Another feature outlined in the report is the use of Special Processing Networks (SPNs), which allow developers to deploy application-specific execution environments for resource-intensive use cases such as derivatives trading or zero-knowledge verification. These networks inherit security from the main chain through a restaking mechanism, eliminating the need to establish independent validator sets.

Pharos Builds Institutional-Grade ‘RealFi’ Ecosystem Ahead Of 2026 Mainnet Launch

The project’s background reflects a combination of enterprise and blockchain experience, with its founding team drawing from organizations including Ant Group, Microsoft, and PayPal. Pharos raised $8 million in seed funding and has established partnerships focused on infrastructure and security to support its development.

The broader ecosystem strategy is centered on what the report describes as “RealFi,” referring to institutional-grade financial applications built on tokenized real-world assets rather than purely crypto-native instruments. Partnerships with infrastructure providers such as Chainlink and asset platforms like Centrifuge are intended to support this direction, alongside collaborations with custody providers including Anchorage Digital.

Pharos is currently preparing for its mainnet launch and token generation event expected in the second quarter of 2026, following the rollout of its AtlanticOcean testnet. The report concludes that while the project introduces several technical innovations aimed at improving scalability and interoperability, its long-term impact will depend on its ability to translate these architectural advantages into real-world adoption and sustained network performance.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

