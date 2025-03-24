Merlin Chain Launches Wizard, AI-Powered Assistant For Enhanced Interactions Within Its Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Merlin Chain has launched Wizard 0.1, the first AI-powered assistant specifically designed to improve user interactions within Merlin Chain ecosystem.

Bitcoin Layer 2 network Merlin Chain announced the launch of Wizard 0.1, an AI-powered assistant designed to improve user interactions within the Merlin Chain ecosystem. This marks the first AI assistant specifically developed to enhance the experience for those engaging with Merlin Chain.

Wizard functions as a virtual assistant tailored for developers, traders, and community members, simplifying tasks and providing support within the network. Its purpose is to facilitate seamless interactions by offering intelligent conversations and data-driven insights, ultimately improving efficiency and accessibility for users.

Additionally, Wizard enables users to easily access technical documentation, asset analysis, market trends, and other relevant information, transforming the way they engage with the Merlin Chain platform.

🚀 Introducing Wizard 0.1 – Your AI-Powered Guide to Merlin Chain! 🧙‍♂️✨



The Rise of Merlin’s AI Assistant – Unlocking the Power of Intelligence 🔥



Merlin Chain introduces Wizard, the intelligent guide within its ecosystem, designed to help users seamlessly understand and engage… pic.twitter.com/fYYv1YZDat — Merlin Chain (@MerlinLayer2) March 24, 2025

By simplifying complex concepts with human-like explanations, Wizard lowers the barriers to entry for new users. Instead of manually searching through extensive documentation, users can quickly obtain relevant information through AI-powered responses. Additionally, AI enhances the long-term adaptability of blockchain applications, contributing to the development of decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-chain functionality, and Web3 innovations.

Designed to assist all members of the Merlin Chain ecosystem, Wizard offers practical support in various areas. For newcomers, it provides clear explanations of blockchain, DeFi, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), making the space more approachable. Developers benefit from instant access to technical documentation and application programming interfaces (APIs), streamlining their workflow. Traders receive real-time market insights, token analytics, and liquidity data, enabling informed decision-making. Community members can use Wizard for assistance with event planning, proposal management, and overall ecosystem participation. Additionally, cross-chain users gain guidance on asset transfers and interoperability, ensuring smooth navigation across different blockchain networks.

Seamless Access To Wizard: 24/7 AI Assistance Across Multiple Platforms

In order to access Wizard, users can find it through Merlin Chain’s official website, mobile application, or supported platforms such as Telegram and Discord. For personalized experience they can connect a Merlin Chain-compatible wallet, such as MetaMask or OKX Wallet. This process is straightforward—users simply need to select “Connect Wallet,” authorize the necessary permissions, and begin interacting with Wizard. By using natural language queries, users can receive clear and accurate responses in real-time, eliminating the need to manually search through extensive documentation. Wizard is designed to support multiple languages, remains accessible 24/7, and continuously evolves through user interactions and feedback to provide an enhanced experience.

Merlin Chain operates as a native Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, aiming to enhance Bitcoin’s ecosystem by supporting its assets, protocols, and products on Layer 1 through Layer 2 infrastructure. With a focus on improving accessibility and usability, Merlin Chain incorporates ZK-Rollup technology, a decentralized oracle network, and on-chain Bitcoin fraud-proof mechanisms. Within just 30 days of its mainnet launch, the platform successfully secured a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $3.5 billion, highlighting its fast adoption and growing influence in the blockchain space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson