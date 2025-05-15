Mercuryo Is Quietly Powering the Next Generation of Crypto Payments

In Brief Mercuryo is positioning itself as a major player in the Web3 payment space.

In a recent conversation, Pascal Kurzawa, Senior Sales Manager at Mercuryo, shared how the company is positioning itself as a major player in the Web3 payment space, pushing the market further.

A Global On/Off-Ramp Powerhouse

Mercuryo has built one of the most comprehensive on-off-ramp infrastructures in the crypto space today. Operating in over 150 countries, it allows users to buy and sell crypto through a wide range of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, RevolutPay, and more.

“In the end, we just want users to top up their wallets with crypto easily — no friction, no complexity,” Pascal explained.

Users can buy virtually any token directly from their wallets, and Mercuryo’s tech is embedded in some of the most widely-used platforms in Web3 — including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and now Wallet — where it even enables near-zero-fee on-ramps in select regions.

Recurring Investments and Spending Crypto Like Cash

Mercuryo isn’t just about buying crypto — it’s about using it, too. One standout feature is DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging), which lets users set up recurring crypto purchases to smooth out market volatility. However, the real head-turner is their crypto debit card program, which was built in partnership with Mastercard.

“We’re one of the first on-ramp companies offering white-label crypto cards,” Pascal noted. “Users can spend their USDC, Solana — whatever they’ve got — just like regular money.”

A recent high-profile example is Mercuryo’s partnership with Ledger, which allows users to create a Ledger-branded Mastercard that draws directly from their crypto holdings. It’s crypto made spendable instantly.

Building for the Long Term: No Fees, More Perks

Mercuryo is also rethinking the economics of crypto cards. Unlike other providers who charge upfront issuance fees, Mercuryo is aiming for zero-fee card issuance, with added benefits down the line. Think cashbacks, premium card tiers (like plastic or metal), and potential perks like airport lounge access — similar to what users expect from fintechs like Revolut.

“Users don’t just want a card. They want value. We’re building a card program that gives them reasons to keep using it,” Pascal said.

