May 2025 in Blockchain: Key Updates and What’s Coming Next

by Victoria d'Este

In Brief May saw protocol teams shipping features, but nothing truly arrived. Chains are in build mode, activating upgrades and hitting testnets. This indicates more performance, modularity, and work under the surface.

This May felt like everything’s moving – but nothing’s really arrived yet. Pretty much all we’ve had was a steady hum of protocol teams shipping features most people won’t even notice until much later on – but that’s not a bad thing per se.

You’d probably want to call it quiet, but that’s not quite that either. It’s more like chains are in build mode again. Upgrades are getting activated, testnets are getting hit. Long-term plans slowly clicking into place. None of that screams for attention, but it all points in a direction of more performance, more modularity, more stuff working under the surface.

So yeah, it’s not the kind of month that shows up in price charts or community drama. But, six months from now, when something feels smoother or faster or just better, this’ll probably be why. Let’s get into it.

Ethereum – Pectra’s Live

Alright, Pectra. We flagged it last month – one of Ethereum’s biggest updates since the Merge – and now it’s actually here, landed on May 7. To our surprise, we’ve seen pretty smooth shipping with no forks, no drama, no post-mortems on Twitter.

Source: Forbes

If you didn’t notice, you’re not alone. Most users won’t feel anything right away – and honestly, that’s kind of the point. Pectra isn’t the kind of upgrade that lights up dashboards overnight. Instead, it’ll get buried deep in the protocol so other things can get better later.

Source: Stakin

Take smart accounts – probably the most talked-about piece (that’s EIP-3074 if you’re keeping track). Basically, it sets the stage for wallets to stop acting like dumb vaults and start behaving more like apps. Sponsored transactions, batch flows, maybe even no need to hold ETH at all to use Ethereum. Sounds great, but none of that happens by default. Wallets have to support it, and frontends need to adapt to it. So yeah, for no, it’s more of a green light than of a feature drop.

Source: Stakin

Same story with the staking changes. Validators can now stake up to 2,048 ETH per node – up quite a bit from the old 32 cap. If you’re running a big operation, that’s, well, huge. It means less overhead, fewer moving parts. And if you’re not – this probably didn’t even blip on your radar.

And blobs* – yeah, still a thing. Pectra increases how much blob data fits into a block, which makes life easier for rollups. More room for batching, less pressure on fees.

*(Blobs are like temporary, low-cost scratch space Ethereum gives to Layer 2s so they can post data without clogging the chain. Pectra just gave them bigger scratchpads)

So where does that leave us? Technically, this was a huge month for Ethereum. But practically, we’re still in the “wait and see what devs build on top of it” phase. So far it’s a foundation pour, not a rooftop party. But if you’re trying to guess where the next wave of wallet UX or rollup scaling comes from – this update is the milestone you’ll want to remember.

Solana – Firedancer’s Warming Up, But Don’t Grab the Marshmallows Yet

Solana didn’t have a big headline moment this month – but it did have a handful of smaller moves that, if you zoom out a bit, are all pushing in the same direction: faster, sturdier, more grown-up.

Source: Oak Research

The biggest one making the rounds is Firedancer – Solana’s new validator client, built by Jump Crypto. Still deep in testnet land, but people are poking at it now, and yeah it’s fast. Like really fast. The idea is: same network, totally different engine. If it works the way they want it to, this could take Solana from “pretty quick” to “actually ridiculous” – hundreds of thousands of transactions per second, multi-core parallel magic, all that. It also means better fault tolerance. Less chance of everything falling over when things get wild. So far, it’s all internal tests and dev demos – but the numbers they’re throwing around are wild enough to keep people watching.

Source: Phantom

They’re not stopping there either. There’s talk of bigger blocks, ongoing tweaks to consensus, and they’ve started quietly shipping confidential transfers – which, in plain terms, means people can send tokens around without exposing all the details on-chain. It’s not full-blown privacy mode, but it’s a really interesting shift.

And, once again, none of this is “mainnet live today” kind of stuff. For all it’s worth, Firedancer’s not even ready. The new consensus bits aren’t rolled out. Confidential transfers are still opt-in and probably not even on most users’ radar. But the shape of it – the whole trajectory – feels like Solana trying to evolve past its early chaos. It’s less sprinting for headlines, more slow burn toward a network that can actually handle what it’s trying to be.

Will it all pan out? Honestly, it’s too early to say. But Firedancer sure feels like one to watch. If it hits, it won’t just be a performance boost – it could completely shift how people see Solana.

Polygon – New Architecture, New Token, Same Questions (For Now)

Polygon’s still in transformation mode – and May kept the story going. They’ve been rolling out bits of their whole Polygon 2.0 vision, and yeah, it’s ambitious: switch everything to a ZK rollup foundation, aim for up to 100,000 TPS, bring fees down to sub-cent levels, and stitch it all together into one big multi-chain mesh with shared liquidity.

It’s the kind of pitch that sounds like an Ethereum L2 fever dream. And honestly, if they pull it off, it could be massive.

Source: Polygon

One of the key shifts happening now is the migration from the old MATIC token to POL, which is supposed to fuel this new multi-chain setup. Migration tools have started appearing, and governance is trickling along, but most of the change is still under the hood – infra-level stuff, new stacks, ZK proving systems. Not exactly user-facing yet.

Source: Polygon

There’s also the continued build-out of AggLayer, their interoperability layer that’s meant to connect all these separate chains into something more seamless. And it’s getting real partners: Reddit, Stripe, and Visa have all been involved with Polygon in one form or another, which doesn’t hurt the story.

But yeah – a lot of it still lives in decks and docs. The ZK stack is early, the TPS claims haven’t been tested at scale, and the multi-chain vision hasn’t really been stress-tested yet. It’s feels less like “we’ve arrived” and more like “the train is being assembled while moving.”

Still, the direction is bold, and the execution seems to be moving. If even part of this vision lands – a low-fee, high-speed mesh of ZK rollups all powered by a shared token economy – that’s a whole new type of Ethereum scaling. We’re keeping an eye on it, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for instant results.

Avalanche – FIFA’s Onboard. Probably a Big Deal

So here’s one that made waves outside of crypto Twitter: FIFA – yeah, actual FIFA – announced they’re ditching Algorand and building out on Avalanche, using a dedicated subnet for all their digital stuff going forward. NFTs, tickets, future fan apps – the whole digital engagement suite is supposedly coming.

Source: The Defiant

It’s a strong look for Avalanche. Not just because FIFA is a massive global brand, but because it pushes blockchain into real-world territory again – stuff like event access, collectibles, loyalty layers and all that. Basically all the things that people said NFTs would be good for back in 2021, except now it might actually happen with infrastructure that can scale.

Source: Binance Square

That said, it’s still early. The announcement dropped, but there’s no public roadmap yet, no token talk, no actual features to poke at. It’s more of a handshake than a product at this stage. While the subnet angle makes sense — Avalanche’s whole thing is custom chains for custom use cases — the real challenge will be adoption, UX, and getting FIFA’s audience to care. That’s no small ask.

Still, this one’s got people talking, and it hints at Avalanche quietly picking up ground in the “real utility” column. Worth tracking – especially if more major orgs follow suit. But until something goes live, it’s just a headline.

Aztec – Privacy on Ethereum? For Real This Time?

This one got a lot of attention fast – Aztec opened up their public testnet at the start of May, and over 20,000 users jumped in within the first day. That’s a pretty strong signal for a zero-knowledge rollup focused on privacy, of all things – not exactly the usual crowd magnet.

Source: Aztec

So what’s new here? Pretty much everything. This isn’t Aztec Connect (their old shielded transactions system) rebranded – it’s a full-on reboot. A proper zk-rollup where everything’s encrypted by default: amounts, addresses, what you’re doing – all of it hidden from public view, but still verifiable via zero-knowledge proofs. You’re still on Ethereum, just behind a curtain.

Source: Aztec.network

It’s been in the works for years – like, eight years – with heavy backing from a16z, Paradigm, and others who’ve been betting that privacy will eventually matter to more than just niche DeFi weirdos. And now it’s finally here to play with, even if it’s still early days.

The tech’s ambitious, no question. You’ve got a new programming language (Noir), a fresh architecture, and a whole new approach to building apps that don’t leak everything on-chain by default. Whether devs actually build with it is another question – private infra tends to be harder to work with, and user demand isn’t always as loud as it should be.

Still, it feels like a moment. Between regulation noise and people just being tired of every wallet address being a permanent resume, privacy on Ethereum might finally have a shot. If Aztec can deliver – and get others to build with them – this could end up being one of the most interesting launches of the year.

Arbitrum – Quietly Getting More Resilient

This one’s not flashy, but Arbitrum made a low-key but meaningful shift in May: it’s no longer running on just one execution client.

Source: Arbitrum

Until now, the whole network relied on their custom Geth fork (Nitro). Solid, but also quite risky – any bug, and the whole rollup is made vulnerable. That’s always been the weak spot with monoculture infra. Now, they’ve brought in two heavyweights – Nethermind and Erigon – to build and maintain alternative clients that are fully compatible with Arbitrum’s tech stack.

That might sound dry, but for a network as big as Arbitrum, client diversity is a big deal. It means more eyes on the code, less chance that one bug takes everything down, and better long-term performance options (Erigon in particular is known for its efficiency). Ethereum figured this out ages ago. L2s are finally catching up.

Source: Arbitrum

It also says something about where Arbitrum sees itself: not just a fast chain for DeFi and memecoins, but actual base-layer infrastructure for apps that need to keep running. This isn’t the kind of update that draws in new users – but it’s exactly the kind that keeps the network healthy once they’re here.

So yeah, not exciting at the moment. But absolutely necessary if Arbitrum’s going to hold onto its lead while the rest of the rollup crowd levels up.

Optimism – You Probably Missed It, But They Upgraded Everything

While everyone was watching Ethereum’s Pectra rollout, Optimism and friends in the Superchain just quietly copied it. Sort of in a good way.

Source: Optimism

Within 48 hours of Pectra going live on Ethereum, Optimism Mainnet, Base (Coinbase’s chain), Zora, Worldcoin’s chain, and a few others all ran their own coordinated upgrade – codenamed Isthmus. What did it do? Basically imported all the Pectra magic: smart account support, more blob space, the works.

That’s the power of the OP Stack model: all these chains share the same codebase and can move together. So once Ethereum does something, the Superchain can roll it out fast – like, really fast. For developers, that means access to the latest L1 features without having to wait months. For users, it means L2s that feel modern, consistent, and (hopefully) cheaper.

It’s not flashy, but it’s kind of impressive – a bunch of separate chains all pulling off a major upgrade within a couple days of each other, with no mess. If you’re into interop, coordination, or just things not breaking during upgrades, this one’s totally worth a nod.

There’s more coming too – next up is their Fusaka upgrade later this year, which is meant to plug in more advanced scaling tech like data availability sampling (basically the next step in Ethereum’s long game). But even now, Optimism’s showing they can move fast without breaking things.

Wrap-Up – May’s All Setup, No Payoff (Yet)

So yeah, that’s kind of the vibe right now – a lot of setting the table, not a ton of meals being served yet. But that’s fine – infra takes time. There’s still a gap between the promises and the proof. But May gave us a decent sense of where the smarter teams are looking – and where the next few upgrades, launches, or ecosystem shifts might come from.

