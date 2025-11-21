Mastercard, UFC, Bitget & WhiteBIT: The Biggest Crypto Deals of November’s 3rd Week

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The third week of November saw major players like Mastercard, UFC, Bitget, and WhiteBIT launch partnerships that accelerate blockchain’s push into payments, trading, and large-scale digital infrastructure.

The third week of November delivered a surge of high-impact crypto partnerships, with giants like Mastercard, UFC, Bitget, and WhiteBIT rolling out deals that push blockchain deeper into payments, trading, and global infrastructure. From alias-based transfers to national-scale digital initiatives, here are the collaborations shaping Web3’s next wave.

Mastercard, Polygon, and Mercuryo Launch Alias-Based Crypto Transfers

Mastercard is expanding its Crypto Credential system with help from Polygon Labs and Mercuryo, introducing an alias-based feature that lets users send crypto without dealing with long wallet addresses. Polygon is supplying the underlying blockchain infrastructure, while Mercuryo is serving as the first issuer responsible for onboarding users and completing KYC verification. Mastercard is layering in its own verification standards to keep the system interoperable across Web3 applications.

Under the model, a user completes KYC through Mercuryo, receives a short alias, and links it to a self-custody wallet. They can also opt to mint a soulbound token on Polygon as an on-chain proof that the wallet belongs to a verified individual. From there, transfers happen using just the alias.

Polygon’s CEO described this as a moment when “self-custody becomes simple,” while Mercuryo said the approach could accelerate mainstream usage by making crypto transfers more intuitive. Mastercard added that broad ecosystem partnerships ensure the system works across multiple apps.

UFC Teams Up With Polymarket for Crypto-Powered Predictions

The UFC has entered an exclusive partnership with Polymarket, bringing decentralized prediction markets directly into the organization’s fan ecosystem. The deal marks a notable step in the UFC’s push toward Web3 tools, giving viewers a new way to interact with fight nights through real-time, crypto-based predictions.

With Polymarket’s platform, users can forecast outcomes such as winners, round finishes, or bonus awards, all settled on-chain.

According to industry experts, the attraction of Polymarket is its transparency and decentralized liquidity pools which make the platform more open than the traditional betting operators. UFC officials, on the other hand, view this partnership as an avenue to better connect with the audience, as it would not only be interactive but also based on data thus more fans to be involved.

The move also reflects a broader trend across professional sports, where leagues are experimenting with blockchain products to boost loyalty and participation. For Polymarket, tapping into the UFC’s global audience could push prediction markets further into the mainstream.

Bitget Partners With Tiger.com to Boost High-Speed Intraday Trading

Bitget has formed a new partnership with Tiger.com, a professional trading terminal known for its speed, precision, and multi-market tools. The integration gives traders the ability to connect directly to Bitget within seconds, creating a smoother workflow for intraday strategies and real-time market analysis.

Tiger.com is used by hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide and offers access to crypto, stocks, futures, and Forex. Its interface includes advanced charting, customizable Depth of Market views, cluster and tape feeds, strategy playback tools, and built-in risk management—features designed for users who rely on fast execution and granular data.

Industry analysts note that the collaboration pairs Bitget’s liquidity and institutional-grade infrastructure with Tiger’s high-performance environment. Executives from both companies said the partnership brings traders closer to a “professional-grade experience” by combining speed, depth, and strategic tooling. The move also aligns with Bitget’s broader push to evolve into a Universal Exchange offering an integrated, trader-first ecosystem.

Blockchain Council Partners With Global Blockchain Show for 2026 Event

Blockchain Council has declared that it will cooperate with the Global Blockchain Show as a media partner for the event which will take place on February 9-10, 2026, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. The whole event and the partnership itself is part of the technology Council’s initiatives on the decentralized tech ecosystem by conducting dialogues and empowering innovations and educating people.

Those who will attend the event will be the world’s top-experts in Web3, digital assets, DeFi, and distributed systems, and will have the chance to listen to the leading organizations and innovators influencing the future of trustless networks and digital ownership. The audience will be given a sneak peek of where the different sectors are going to with the adoption of blockchain, such as finance, supply chain, government, cybersecurity, and corporate systems which will reflect that the technology has now moved from the experimenting phase to the real-world transformation one.

Riyadh’s increasing importance as a global tech hub makes it an ideal venue for the show that is expected to bring in a lot of professionals looking for collaboration and investment opportunities. Blockchain Council, being a media partner, will be responsible for the coverage of the event and the dissemination of educational content that will guarantee the important points reaching a wide global audience.

CentToken and CentPay Partner to Bring Crypto Into Everyday Payments

CentToken and CentPay have announced a partnership aimed at turning cryptocurrency into a practical, globally accepted payment method. The collaboration combines CentToken’s blockchain utility with CentPay’s Visa-compatible crypto payment card, creating an ecosystem where digital assets can be earned, stored, transferred, and spent instantly worldwide.

CentToken is designed for high scalability and real-time settlement, supporting use cases across DeFi, gaming, e-commerce, and developer applications. It offers fast transactions and transparent, decentralized infrastructure suitable for both enterprise-level activity and day-to-day micro-payments.

CentPay complements this by offering a crypto card that converts USDT and other supported assets into spendable balance at the point of purchase. The card works in physical and virtual formats, supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and is usable wherever Visa or Mastercard are accepted. By removing traditional banking friction and offering near-instant activation, CentPay gives users a direct, global way to spend digital assets.

Together, the two platforms aim to make crypto functional in everyday life.

WhiteBIT Expands Into Saudi Arabia Through Strategic Digital Infrastructure Partnership

WhiteBIT has entered the Saudi market through a major cooperation agreement with Durrah AlFodah Holding, represented by His Royal Highness Prince Naif Bin Abdullah Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Announced in Riyadh and facilitated by Seaside Arabia, the partnership supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 push toward economic diversification and advanced digital infrastructure.

Both parties will collaborate on national initiatives aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s blockchain and digital finance capabilities. Plans include exploring tokenized securities for the Saudi stock market, with industry officials suggesting these tools could enhance transparency and market efficiency. The agreement also outlines early research into a potential central bank digital currency, with WhiteBIT contributing technical expertise to the underlying architecture.

Another focus area involves developing large-scale computing and mining centers to support secure data processing and blockchain operations. Durrah AlFodah will guide market entry and regulatory engagement, while WhiteBIT provides infrastructure design. The partnership positions Saudi Arabia for a larger regional role in blockchain innovation and digital finance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este