Mastercard, Baanx, and SwissFortress: Crypto Partnerships of April 2025

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief April 2025 has seen significant crypto partnerships, advancing the integration of digital currencies into mainstream commerce. Mastercard, Baanx, and SwissFortress are among the key players shaping the future of digital finance.

April 2025 has started with several high-profile crypto partnerships shaping the future of digital finance. From Mastercard’s blockchain platform to Baanx’s crypto rewards wallet, these collaborations are advancing the integration of digital currencies into mainstream commerce. Meanwhile, companies like SwissFortress, Sony Electronics Singapore, and Bitget are contributing to the expanding use of crypto through innovative initiatives across multiple sectors.

SwissFortress Joins Forces with LCX for $XFC Token Launch

SwissFortress and LCX are teaming up to launch FortressCoin ($XFC), a utility token designed to enhance privacy in blockchain transactions while maintaining regulatory compliance. SwissFortress specializes in privacy-first digital asset security, while LCX, a regulated exchange under Liechtenstein law, ensures a compliant framework for token issuance.

Blockchain’s core feature is transparency, but as crypto adoption grows, the need for privacy is becoming more pressing. Not every transaction should be publicly visible, especially for businesses and individuals handling sensitive financial data. $XFC is built to solve this, enabling secure “send-to-name” transactions and private communication between blockchain users.

LCX emphasizes that its platform ensures regulatory alignment while supporting projects that address real-world challenges. By launching $XFC, they are providing a privacy-focused tool within a fully compliant environment.

As the industry evolves, demand for secure, user-friendly blockchain solutions will rise. FortressCoin aims to be part of this shift, offering a balance between privacy and compliance. With this partnership, SwissFortress and LCX are shaping a future where blockchain remains both confidential and legally sound.

Notably, the $XFC White Paper has been officially registered with ESMA, ensuring full transparency for its issuance and trading on LCX.

Baanx Teams Up with Circle to Launch Crypto Rewards Wallet

Baanx, a provider of crypto debit card solutions for platforms like MetaMask and 1inch, has launched a new rewards wallet that merges on-chain finance with traditional loyalty perks. The wallet is powered by Circle’s programmable wallet technology, the same company behind the USDC stablecoin.

Through this platform, crypto users can access cashback, fee discounts, subscription perks, and exclusive experiences. The move aligns with a broader trend of traditional card networks integrating with the blockchain space—Mastercard recently partnered with MetaMask, and reports suggest Visa is exploring collaborations with Sam Altman’s World Network.

Baanx Chief Commercial Officer Simon Jones highlighted the wallet’s potential, noting that rewards on a crypto debit card “are unprecedented.” For example, the MetaMask card offers up to 6% cashback in its first month, an incentive to encourage non-custodial spending.

Circle’s infrastructure allows seamless integration of these rewards without requiring major interface changes. Jones added that Baanx is “pushing USDC as the main treasury token and incentive program” over competitors like Tether (USDT).

Sanja Kon, VP of partnerships at Circle, emphasized the value of this collaboration, stating that Circle Wallets provide “a fantastic foundation” for bringing real-world benefits to crypto users.

Bitget is making history as the first cryptocurrency sponsor of the Porsche Cup Brasil, aligning itself with the high-speed world of Latin American motorsports. The exchange is backing professional driver Flávio Sampaio, who will race in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car decked out in Bitget’s black and cyan blue livery—symbolizing both speed and the precision of crypto trading.

With over 40 million crypto users in Brazil, this partnership strengthens Bitget’s presence in a rapidly growing market. CEO Gracy Chen sees it as more than just a racing sponsorship, stating, “This partnership isn’t just about speed—it’s about accelerating innovation.” She emphasized how both motorsports and crypto require “strategy, adaptability, and high-performance execution.”

Sampaio shares Bitget’s enthusiasm, believing the collaboration will spark interest in crypto among racing fans. He noted that sports enthusiasts often share traits with crypto investors, making this a natural connection between two dynamic worlds.

Beyond branding, the partnership offers exclusive fan experiences, including VIP access, real-time race insights, and the thrill of riding alongside professional drivers with Bitget-branded helmets.

Bitget’s involvement in sports continues to expand, following high-profile partnerships with Lionel Messi, LALIGA, Juventus Women, and Turkish national athletes. The Porsche Cup Brasil sponsorship reinforces its commitment to blending crypto with elite sports, engaging audiences who value both innovation and calculated risk-taking.

Mastercard Develops Blockchain Platform to Facilitate Bitcoin and Crypto Payments

Mastercard is expanding its reach into the digital asset space, aiming to make Bitcoin and crypto transactions as seamless as traditional payments. The financial giant is developing a blockchain-based platform to facilitate transactions between users, merchants, and banks, targeting its massive base of over 3.5 billion cardholders.

Despite crypto’s growing adoption, processing digital asset payments remains complex. Mastercard plans to change this by creating a Venmo or Zelle-like system for crypto transactions, simplifying both fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto payments. Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard’s EVP of blockchain and digital assets, emphasized the firm’s commitment to bridging traditional finance (TradFi) with blockchain technology.

Since 2015, Mastercard has filed over 250 blockchain-related patents and supported 43 crypto startups. Its key initiative, the Mastercard Multitoken Network (MTN), launched in 2023, aims to facilitate cross-border and DeFi transactions. Strategic collaborations with JPMorgan, Standard Chartered Bank, and Ondo Finance have strengthened this effort, but wider institutional adoption is still needed.

Regulatory clarity plays a crucial role in Mastercard’s crypto expansion. Dhamodharan noted that evolving regulations worldwide are fostering innovation, positioning Mastercard at the forefront of mainstream crypto adoption while ensuring compliance in an ever-changing financial landscape.

Sony Electronics Singapore Now Accepts USDC Payments via Crypto.com

Sony Electronics Singapore has partnered with Crypto.com to accept USDC stablecoin payments, reflecting the growing adoption of digital currencies in the Asia-Pacific region. Announced on April 2, this move aims to streamline crypto payments and bring them into the mainstream.

Chin Tah Ang, Crypto.com Singapore’s general manager, emphasized that the collaboration simplifies transactions and aligns with the region’s increasing embrace of stablecoins. Other major retailers, such as Metro, have also integrated stablecoin payments, signaling a broader trend toward crypto adoption.

Singapore’s progressive regulatory approach has played a key role in this shift. The country issued twice as many crypto licenses in 2024 as in the previous year, fostering innovation while ensuring investor protection.

Sony Electronics Singapore’s acceptance of USDC marks a milestone in crypto’s integration into everyday commerce, further cementing Singapore’s status as a global blockchain hub.

solarisBank & Boerse Stuttgart’s Banking Alliance

Boerse Stuttgart Group is set to launch a crypto trading platform in early 2025, with solarisBank providing essential banking services. As a key technology partner, solarisBank is developing a comprehensive infrastructure to support digital asset trading.

The platform will initially support “established cryptocurrencies” like Bitcoin and Ethereum, with plans to expand to tokens issued through its forthcoming ICO platform. Open to both private and institutional investors, it aims to offer trading conditions similar to securities markets, with transparent order books and fixed execution rules.

Boerse Stuttgart is seeking regulation as a multilateral trading facility (MTF) to enhance credibility. Alexander Höptner, the exchange’s CEO, highlighted solarisBank’s role in setting “new standards in transparency and reliability.”

Beyond this partnership, solarisBank continues to make strides in fintech, recently supporting Berlin-based Modifi’s digital trade finance platform as its licensed banking partner.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este