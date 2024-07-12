Mantle Launches AI Fest, Incentivising Participants For Completing Tasks From 1M MNT And Ecosystem Project Reward Pool

In Brief Mantle launched Mantle AI Fest: CH(AI)N REACTION with 1 million MNT tokens in rewards and extra ecosystem incentives from participating apps.

Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution Mantle Network unveiled the Mantle AI Fest: CH(AI)N REACTION in collaboration with distribution and identity protocol Layer3. The event features rewards totaling 1 million MNT tokens along with additional ecosystem incentives from participating applications. The festival is currently underway and will conclude on August 9th.

The festival includes four task categories: Welcome and Advanced tasks with rewards distributed by Mantle, Challenge tasks with rewards from participating projects– 0xScope & Scopechat, MUA DAO, FIDE AI, AgentLayer, ORA, and Mystery tasks.

In the initial task, participants are encouraged to collect tickets through Welcome and Advanced Tasks to enter the 200,000 MNT lottery, where accumulating more tickets increases their chances of winning from the pool. Users are encouraged to complete both Welcome and Advanced Tasks to earn a maximum of 14 lottery tickets, with one top prize winner receiving 10,000 MNT.

Users will need to claim a corresponding CUBE upon completing each task to receive its respective ticket. The lottery will begin after August 9th.

Additionally, participants can choose to participate in Challenge tasks beginning July 19th. Those who successfully complete project-specific challenges will have the opportunity to earn rewards from the 700,000 MNT pool, along with additional ecosystem rewards. At the conclusion of the event, each project will be ranked on two leaderboards based on total transactions and users, respectively. These rankings will determine the allocation of MNT rewards, which will be distributed among the projects and shared with participants who completed their tasks.

Meanwhile, the remaining 100,000 MNT will be released at a later date, allowing users to participate in Mystery tasks that will also be unveiled at that time.

Mantle Completes Hard Fork Upgrade For Mantle Network V2 Sepolia Testnet V1.0.1

Mantle specializes in advancing decentralized and token-governed technologies for widespread adoption. Its offerings include the Mantle Network, an Ethereum rollup solution, Mantle Treasury, and a roadmap governed by token holders for guiding products and initiatives. It focuses on developing decentralized applications (dApps) with superior user experiences, optimizing transaction fees and speed with roll-up and decentralized data availability layer technology, and improving ETH capital efficiency through decentralized staking services.

Recently, Mantle completed a hard fork upgrade for Mantle Network v2 Sepolia testnet v1.0.1, implementing several functional optimizations. These enhancements primarily involve transitioning the data availability (DA) layer of the Mantle Sepolia testnet from MantleDA to EigenDA. Additionally, improvements to Meta Transaction capabilities include refined gas fee estimation, charging logic adjustments, enhanced security checks for Meta Transactions, and enhancements to gas estimation functionality.

