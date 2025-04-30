Magpie Seeks Community Vote On Radpie’s Proposal To Support Radiant Capital’s Economic Framework Restructuring

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Magpie has introduced a governance proposal inviting vlMGP token holders to vote on whether the protocol should support Radpie’s RIP #19, which endorses Radiant Capital’s measures to strengthen its ecosystem.

Community of Magpie, a liquidity aggregation protocol designed for cross-chain swaps, introduced a governance proposal inviting vlMGP token holders to vote on whether the protocol should support Radpie’s RIP #19. This proposal involves backing Radiant Capital’s RFP-51, a measure aimed at strengthening the Radiant ecosystem.

According to the announcement, input from vlMGP holders will help shape Magpie’s stance on the matter, ensuring the decision reflects the broader community’s interests while supporting long-term security and sustainability across the ecosystem. The proposal is currently active and has received over 100% affirmative votes so far. Voting will remain open until May 3rd.

As outlined in the proposal, RFP-51 was introduced in response to a security event Radiant Capital experienced in October 2024. It puts forth a series of structural updates intended to restore user trust, bolster protocol stability, and manage RDNT token inflation. The reforms aim to enhance depositor protection, optimize capital efficiency, and create a framework for sustainable expansion.

Magpie’s potential support of RIP #19 would allow Radpie to contribute to Radiant’s recovery process, reinforcing both platforms’ commitments to coordinated action within the SubDAO architecture. This approach is consistent with Magpie’s broader mission to uphold decentralized governance and promote aligned, community-driven growth within the ecosystem.

MIP #75 is live!🚨

We are asking vlMGP holders whether to support Radiant Capital’s proposed economic overhaul, which includes changes to reserve factors, emissions, treasury strategy and more.



🗳️ Vote now:https://t.co/t5K1OxirHf pic.twitter.com/qo8Ojl1bYO — Magpie (@magpiexyz_io) April 30, 2025

Radiant DAO Proposes Comprehensive Economic Overhaul To Strengthen Long-Term Sustainability

The Radiant Protocol’s RFP-51 proposal introduced by Radiant DAO outlined a comprehensive set of economic reforms aimed at strengthening the protocol’s long-term sustainability, improving its competitive position, and addressing token inflation.

The proposal includes several interconnected initiatives: the adoption of Dynamic Reserve Factors to enhance protocol competitiveness, a shift to Dynamic Revenue Distribution to improve efficiency, and the implementation of a Weighted Emissions Allocation Model to better align incentives with key market segments. It also proposes the creation of the Radiant Guardian Fund as a trust-building mechanism, the gradual sunset of the qRDNT/qLP anti-dilution stream, and diversification of the DAO’s treasury holdings to support financial resilience.

Together, these measures form a unified strategy designed to deliver compounding benefits across key metrics such as protocol revenue, total value locked (TVL), system security, and community confidence. By supporting RFP-51, the DAO signals a commitment to evolving its economic model in ways that align with broader industry trends while laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

This governance proposal also remains active, with current voting results showing over 99.9% support and a quorum participation rate of approximately 94.1%. The voting window is scheduled to close on May 3rd.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson